Leaked press renders reveal the Open's 7.8-inch foldable screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.31-inch cover display. The device will seemingly have different back designs based on color, with the black variant sporting a faux leather-like back and the green variant featuring a glass back.

The OnePlus Open is expected to come with a Hasselblad-branded triple camera setup, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and a 4,800mAh battery with 67W fast charging. It could debut on October 19th at a price of $1,700 in the US.

OnePlus is expected to join the foldable market soon with its upcoming Open foldable. The company teased the device in partnership with YouTuber Unbox Therapy at the beginning of October 2023, showcasing its gapless hinge and alert slider. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has also confirmed that the OnePlus Open and Oppo N3 Fold are the same devices, with the two BBK-owned companies working together on their upcoming foldable. With the OnePlus foldable likely to debut later this month, its press renders have leaked online, showing off its design and the Hasselblad camera housing in all its glory.

The leaked press images from WinFuture clearly show the Open's 120Hz 7.8-inch foldable screen, purportedly supplied by Chinese display maker BOE. From the renders, it's hard to determine whether the display will have any visible crease. As for the cover display, it will apparently measure 6.31-inch.

What's evident from the renders is that the OnePlus Open will ship with different backs based on the color you choose. The black variant appears to have a faux leather-like back, while the green shade has a glass back similar to the OnePlus 11.

The Hasselblad-branded rear triple cameras are also clearly visible, which OnePlus had hidden in its teaser video with YouTuber Unbox Therapy. Previous rumors suggest the foldable might feature a 48MP primary shooter, a 48MP ultrawide, and a 64MP 3x telephoto sensor. While the hardware might not seem impressive, the Hasselblad tuning could help OnePlus extract better performance from the cameras.

Internally, the Open will seemingly use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage. A 4,800mAh battery will provide juice to the said hardware and support 67W fast charging. It's unclear if the phone will support wireless charging or not.

Reportedly, the OnePlus Open will debut on October 19th, with a $1,700 price tag in the US. That would put the Open against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Google Pixel Fold, which are $100 more expensive. Samsung is the leader in the foldable market, though its lead is diminishing rapidly with tough competition from Motorola, Honor, and others.

Besides the hardware, the Galaxy Fold and Flip devices stand out with their various foldable-specific software features, which makes using the folding display a lot more enjoyable. It will be interesting to see how OnePlus tweaks OxygenOS to take advantage of the Open's folding display. If executed right, the OnePlus Open could easily make it to our list of the best foldable phones worth your money.

The phone will also launch in Europe except for Germany, where Nokia has secured an import ban against OnePlus and other BBK companies due to a patent infringement. And in other markets where the OnePlus Open won't launch, you can get the Oppo N3 Fold instead, as they are the same devices.