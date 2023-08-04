Samsung's software lets you customize the Always On Display and lock screen on any the best Galaxy phones. You're able to place certain system widgets on the lock screen, while Always On Display customization options include using stickers, emoji, and more. If these options aren't enough, Samsung's LockStar Good Lock module adds even more personalization. But despite so many options, so far there's been no way to place third-party widgets on the lock screen or AoD, to view important information at a glance. This will no longer be the case going forward, thanks to the latest LockStar module update.

With the latest release of the LockStar, your Galaxy phone's lock screen and Always On Display can be customized to display third-party widgets. Samsung's implementation is not perfect, as the widgets feel a bit cramped and can't occupy the entire left-to-right edge of the display. You can select large 4x3 or 4x4 widgets from the picker, but they aren't rendered quite properly and, with edges cut off.

Google Calendar widget on Always On Display, Google Drive widget on the lock screen (left to right)

Samsung's current solution seems good enough for smaller 1x1 or 2x2 widgets that don't occupy much space. You can increase/decrease the widget's size, but only within a small area. While widgets with buttons can be placed on the AOD or lock screen, you must unlock your phone for their actions to trigger.

This LockStar module should also benefit Galaxy Z Flip 5 owners, allowing them to place any widget on the cover screen.

While not perfect, the ability to add widgets to the lock screen gives Samsung a one-up over Google, although we are hoping to see the introduction of lock screen customization with Android 14. Interestingly, Samsung was rumored to pick up lock screen widgets with One UI 6. It is possible the company could further refine its execution with the Android 14-based version of its skin.

If you haven't already, download Good Lock from the Galaxy Store to get started with the LockStar module.