Samsung's Good Lock software has become a staple of the Galaxy user experience for so many of us thanks to the wide range of customization it offers, and we love using it. For all its benefits, Good Lock is in need of some quality-of-life updates, and thankfully that's becoming more of a focus, with the app recently gaining Smart Switch support. Keeping all the modules updated has always been a hassle, especially with the app failing to notify you when updates become available. As of the latest version, you can now install all available updates with the touch of a single button, removing much of the friction from the process.

Until now, the only indicator of an available update was a blue update badge next to the module name. The latest build of Good Lock shows an orange indicator in the overflow menu, which is now home to an "update all plugins" button. Taping this option will open the Good Lock page of the Galaxy Store and install all available updates. You can see a list of modules receiving updates underneath the update button.

Although this is a small change, it's nice to see the Good Lock team divert some attention toward optimization and improvements that just make the software nicer to use, instead of solely focusing on new features. It would be lovely if future updates supported automatic installation, or a notification to make the user aware of them.

Good Lock version 2.2.4.54 is available now through the Galaxy Store and APK Mirror.