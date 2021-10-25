A ticket for one? Why not make it two? For many parts of America, theaters are back open and ready for your company. One chain is ready to commit with free tickets.

Regal Cinemas is offering Google Pay users a coupon code which grants them a free extra ticket with any ticket order made through Regal's website, app, self-service kiosk, or even at the box office. You won't be able to redeem it at a third-party site and you may still need to pay a booking fee for that extra ticket if you do it online.

To get your coupon code, open up the GPay app (not the Google Pay app), hit the Explore tab and scroll down to find the offer. Hit the activate button once you find it and the code reveals itself.

The offer is open through December 31 though supplies are limited, so redeem your code as soon as possible. Only one code — that's one ticket no matter how many you order — per Google account for the duration of the promo. Free tickets are valid only for Regal locations in the U.S. excluding its territories.

Remember to make sure to respect mask wearing rules in your jurisdiction, but don't let that get in the way of chowing down on overpriced junk food. Good luck and happy viewing.

