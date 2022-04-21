Every Thursday, Nvidia announces the new games coming to its GeForce Now game streaming platform, and this week the company has a doozy. God of War is officially launching on GeForce Now, along with eight other titles, including MotoGP22 and Twin Mirror. Of course, God of War is the star of the show, and it supports gameplay at up to 1440p at 120 FPS on PC, and even mobile users can take advantage of high frame rate support at 120 FPS, though a subscription to the RTX 3080 membership will be required to hit those high frames and resolutions.

This week a total of eight games are joining GeForce Now, and a couple of them offer instant-play free demos, such as Terraformers and Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles, if you'd like to trial these games without going out of pocket.

As you can see, this week not only brings some quality indies and a few free demos, it also brings PlayStation's God of War, a banger of a title that's reviewed overwhelmingly positive on Steam, so the jump to Nvidia's streaming platform is indeed a welcome one, especially when the RTX 3080 tier can play the game at 1440p with high frame rate support. So if you've yet to play God of War, perhaps because you don't own the hardware that can play it, then this week is your time to shine as streaming is now an option.

