Coffee Stain Studios, the creative minds behind your favorite farm-animal-themed video games, has just unveiled Goat Simulator 3 on mobile. The popular simulation game is coming to Android and iOS more than a year after its first appearance on consoles. Now, you can travel the unique landscape of San Angora with your favorite mischievous goat, Pilgor, right from the palm of your hand. The well-timed premium release of Goat Simulator 3 provides the perfect escape on one of those gaming phones you may have picked up during the holiday season.

Established in 2010 by nine Swedish students, Coffee Stain Studios introduced the first iteration of Goat Simulator in 2014. This seemingly absurd concept for a video game originated as a lighthearted joke during an early brainstorming session within the group. Little did they anticipate that a bug-filled, silly game created in a matter of weeks would garner such an overwhelmingly positive response.

The premise of Goat Simulator is refreshingly straightforward: you play as a goat, travel the world, headbutt people, steal cars, and cause general mayhem within the game world. Goat Simulator is known for embracing bugs within the game, with both players and developers showing little concern for minor glitches. Instead, the bugs, coupled with numerous Easter eggs, contribute to a distinctive and surprising gaming experience that effectively maintains player engagement. This has resulted in a player base that universally embraces the series, and the recent mobile release opens up additional opportunities for playing.

Goat Simulator 3 is available for $13 on Google Play. In contrast to its name, Goat Simulator 3 is actually the second game in the series, following the original Goat Simulator. The game joins the ranks of Goat Simulator's free and paid versions, Goat Simulator Payday, Goat Simulator Waste of Space, Goat Simulator MMO Simulator, and Goat Simulator GoatZ on the Google Play Store. Mobile gamers have rated each iteration over 4.3 stars on Google Play.

Debuting initially on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, Goat Simulator 3 has now made its way to mobile devices as a premium, full-featured game. The mobile version even features co-op multiplayer support, just like its console counterpart. and encompasses many of the exciting features found in the console version.

Coffee Stain Publishing emphasizes the following key features in its Play Store listing:

Goats! Tall goats, fishy goats, goats with hats, there's a goat for your every need

An open world to explore, with an 'ok amount' of quests, challenges, and secrets to uncover

Bring chaos together with a friend in multiplayer mode

Break off that friendship for good with seven different mini-games

Dress up your goat in a wide range of different gears to unleash its true powers

Ragdoll physics that slap Newton in the face

Whether you're a loyal Goat Simulator fan or experiencing it for the first time, the game is now accessible on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.