Google added many features to its trusty Calendar service over the years, but it looks like the company wants to go back to the basics. Google Calendar already lost support for location-based reminders earlier this year, and now, the company is getting rid of the so-called goals feature. A banner has appeared in the app, saying that goals are going away soon and won't be available from November anymore.

As spotted by 9to5Google, a banner will now appear at the top of your screen when you try to add a new goal. The banner states that “Goals is leaving Calendar soon.” While you will still be able to see your goals, they will not repeat anymore. Instead, Google encourages you to set up recurring events as an alternative, complete with a button to push you right into that part of the app. The company also linked a Google help page in the banner with further information, stating that goals will be removed from the service altogether in November 2022.

Next to recurring events, Google also encourages you to use other tools to emulate what you might use goals for. Other than recurring events, you could also opt for a repeating scheduled focus time, which automatically declines calendar events for you and helps you focus on a given task, such as exercising or building a skill (two example goals Google provides). This is only an option for enterprise or school accounts, though.

The removal of Calendar goals doesn’t come as a surprise. In an app teardown, it was already spotted that Google was preparing the banner that is now visible, so this is just the confirmation that it’s in fact happening.

Google’s restructuring of some Calendar features seems to be related to its work on a more unified task management solution across all of its apps. The company previously removed location-based and assigned reminders from Assistant, so it’s clear that something is brewing.