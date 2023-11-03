Source: Arlo Arlo Pro 4 A bountiful bundle $280 $600 Save $320 This 12-piece Security Bundle includes three Arlo Pro 4s, four rechargeable batteries, a 2-battery charging station, three anti-theft mounts, and a yard sign (if you think it'll help) for less than the price of two cameras. With 2K resolution and a 160-degree field of view, this kit should be able to cover the outside of most homes with ease. $280 at Best Buy

If you're finally jumping on the DIY home security bandwagon, welcome! The best smart home security cameras have evolved from fussy, low-res webcams to full-featured cameras supported by well-established ecosystems. Arlo's security system is among the best platform-agnostic options on the market today, and the Arlo Pro 4 is one of our favorite security cameras, indoor or outdoor. The cameras retail for $200 apiece — well, they're normally on sale for $140 — and for the price of two Arlo Pro 4s, you can get a third camera, four batteries, a charging dock, and anti-theft mounts for each camera. That's a lot of kit for $280.

This bundle is part of Best Buy's Early Black Friday deals, and while cameras from other brands like Blink and Google Nest are also on sale, neither offers the versatility of the Arlo Pro 4.

Why you should buy the Arlo Pro 4 Security Bundle

The Arlo Pro 4's weatherproof cameras offer 1440p video for a higher-quality image — and hopefully, enough pixels to make out who took your kid's bike because someone forgot to put it back in the garage — a spotlight to illuminate and scare off those deer going for your flower beds (again), and two-way audio, so you can tell the delivery guy that he went the wrong way and the front door is the other way.

Three cameras allow you to get two angles on the backyard with another watching the front yard from above the garage, or one for each side of the house to support your current doorbell camera, and because this kit comes with four spare batteries, you'll never have to let your cameras go dark for a recharge. You also won't need to hunt down any special tools to open up and swap those batteries, simplifying things the two times a year you'll need to swap them out.

We'll be seeing plenty of smart home deals as we inch closer and closer to Black Friday on November 24, but with deals already getting this good this early, it's hard to imagine how they can get any better in the next three weeks.