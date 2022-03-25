It's Friday, everyone, which means it's almost the weekend, so it's time to check out the best Android app sales and the best Android game sales from the past week to get everyone prepped for the weekend. Of course, I have a few standouts to share with everyone. First up is Botanicula, an excellent adventure game from Amanita Design. Next, I have Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition, which is one of the best CRPGs ever made. Last but not least, Titan Quest: Legendary Edition is a fantastic ARPG that's complete with all DLC. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So dig in, and enjoy!
If you're looking for older posts, here's where you can find our previous sales roundups.
Free
Apps
- Folder Server $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Photo Motion $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Dark screen filter - Blue light - Night mode $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
Games
- Speed Math - Mini Math Games $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 3 days
- MR RACER : Car Racing Game - Premium - MULTIPLAYER $4.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mind Games Pro $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Minesweeper Pro $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Peppa Pig: Sports Day $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Milky Launcher Pro $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
Sale
Apps
- YoWindow Weather - Unlimited $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Notes $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- LibreOffice & OpenOffice document reader Pro $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in ?
Games
- 112 Operator $7.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- 911 Operator $6.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- 8-Bit Farm $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- BE-A Walker $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Burger Bistro Story $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Chess Coach Pro $9.49 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Counter Terrorist Agency $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins - A Mystery Game $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Grand Prix Story $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Pegs - Solitaire - Solo Halma $1.49 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Pocket Academy $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Radio Commander $6.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Super64Pro Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 day
- Boss Rush: Mythology Mobile $1.49 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Samorost 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Samorost 3 $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mathematiqa - Math Brain Game Puzzles And Riddles $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pocket Harvest $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Through the Ages $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Titan Quest: Legendary Edition $19.99 -> $12.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- World Cruise Story $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Ed. $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mars Power Industries $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Quest of Wizard $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Codex of Victory - sci-fi turn based strategy $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Package Inc - Cargo Simulator $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Railways - Train Simulator $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Almost Gone $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Traffix: Traffic Simulator $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Botanicula $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Float It $1.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Moxy Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- LineX Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Azulox Icon Pack - Dark mode $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
