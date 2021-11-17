Google is rolling forward with the Material You redesign campaign for its apps. The Gmail app already received its makeover in September while its widget had only been touched up. Now, we're seeing adaptive theming take complete effect and increased utility coming with an updated version of the app.

9to5Google reports that v2021.10.31 brings about the new changes which include extra padding around textual and interface elements and a full treatment of the user's dynamic color of choice.

In a smaller outlay, the widget will show a draft button — relocated from the bottom-right to the top-right corner — and archive buttons for each message displayed. If they archive a message, users will have an opportunity to undo the action. The sender(s), time of reception, subject, and the first line (however diminished from the previous look) for each message are still seen.

Expanding the widget to 5x2 or 3x3 on a 5x5 grid will display a new row of buttons that will users to open up a Google Chat or Meet room (depending on if they have enabled those features) or reach out to their contacts through Spaces.

The Google Play Store is still feeding v2021.10.17 for most users, but it's worth taking a look to see if you should update it anyway. Either that or just download v2021.10.31 from APK Mirror.

