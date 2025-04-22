Summary Gmail app has new "Manage subscriptions" feature on Android for easier email list management.

Feature has been seen on multiple versions of the Gmail app for Android.

The tool hasn't been seen on iOS or the web; it seems exclusive to Android for now.

The Gmail app added a convenient built-in unsubscribe button early last year. Now, 9to5Google reports, the Gmail app is getting another handy feature to manage email subscriptions. A new interface in Android's Gmail app provides a central location to manage all your mailing lists, saving you the hassle of hitting that unsubscribe button in multiple individual emails.

9to5 reports that the new Manage subscriptions page is popping up on Android devices today. It's not available on all Android devices yet — I don't see it on any of mine — nor is it available on iOS or Gmail's web interface. But it's apparently showing up across multiple different versions of the Android Gmail app, meaning it's a server-side change not related to any particular app update.

Once you've got the new view, it'll be accessible from the Gmail app's side panel menu, just under Trash. The Manage subscriptions menu shows a list of mailing lists you can unsubscribe from with just a couple of taps, along with how many messages you've received recently from each. The interface cautions that "it can take senders a few days to stop sending messages" when you unsubscribe using this method, but that's par for the course when opting out of an email mailing list.

It's not clear how wide the current rollout will be, or when or if we should expect this new unsubscribe feature to come to other Gmail interfaces. It seems like a handy change, though; anything to help tame my overgrown inboxes is welcome. To see if you've got the new Manage subscriptions menu in the Gmail app for Android, check the side menu — it should be highlighted with a New label.