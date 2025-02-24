In an age where passwordless passkeys are the hot new thing, using SMS to send authentication codes to gain access to an app or service is really starting to show its age. SMS verification can be abused, with carriers as a weak point. SMS verification codes also promote something known as traffic pumping, a trick fraudsters use to get paid for messages sent.

This is why the recent revelation that Gmail plans to move away from sending SMS messages for verification (per Forbes) by switching to QR codes couldn't have come at a better time. It not only eliminates the possibility of users sharing sensitive info with scammers and phishing attempts (like a six-digit SMS code) but also cuts down on the number of SMS messages being sent around the globe while eliminating carriers and their security risks from the equation altogether.

QR codes can be annoying, but they are more secure than SMS when used for authentication

Gmail is finally stepping into the present

Source: Pixabay

It's no secret that Gmail can feel a little stagnant, and that includes how it can use SMS for authentication. A Gmail spokesperson, Ross Richendrfer, recently shared some of Google's plans with Forbes, detailing that it plans to move away from SMS in preference for QR code verification, which is not only a more secure way to authenticate accounts thanks to the fact you're scanning the code with your phone's camera (there's no six-digit code to leak to scammers like SMS), but also removes carriers as an infiltration point. In other words, it's a smart move.

Of course, Google's spokesperson hasn't shared any timeline beyond stating the switch from SMS to QR codes will be coming to Gmail in the near future. While the ease of use of cutting and pasting six-digit coeds from SMS may be missed, there is no doubt the move to QR codes for verification will improve security for users, and so the upcoming change is a welcome one, so here's hoping it lands sooner rather than later.