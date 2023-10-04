Summary Gmail will soon require that bulk email senders include a single-button opt-out option to make it easier for users to unsubscribe from unwanted messages.

Email senders will be categorized as bulk senders and become affected by the new crackdown if they send more than 5,000 daily emails.

Meanwhile, Gmail's blue verification checkmark system for legitimate email senders aims to reduce spam prevalence, but ongoing effort is needed to maintain security.

Gmail has been a go-to for most companies, clients, and end-users for almost two decades. And there are a bunch of reasons why folks just won’t stop holding on — the email service has been surfing on the waves of technological advancements to ramp up communication and marketing, and it's preinstalled on all the best Chromebooks and top Android phones, to name a few. Its leading position doesn’t leave much room for loopholes, though. That’s why the email service will always jump in when something is getting exploited, even when it means exacting harsh crackdowns.

Spammers have gotten away with their schemes on Gmail for a while now despite previous corrective measures. But the loose knots are being tightened in 2024, as announced by the service. Soon, Gmail will require bulk email senders to have a single-buttoned opt-out option. The opt-out button should be clear and easy to find for users who aren’t interested in receiving certain messages.

Companies can send as many emails as they want, but Gmail has implemented a threshold of 5,000 daily emails sent, after which the entity gets categorized as a bulk sender and becomes affected by this new crackdown. Effective 2024, the new move is meant to choke-hold spoof emails and protect users from spam. While Gmail had previously employed useful tools to detect spam and clear massive email lists, the new move will spare users from reading those messages at all, as they won’t have to scroll to the end of the messages to find the unsubscribe button. And according to the announcement, the unsubscribe request should take no more than two days to process.

Besides its generative AI spam detection tool, Gmail is trying to decrease unwanted messages by giving legitimate email senders blue verification checkmarks. If spam escapes the AI’s sharp radar, it will be easily identified as phishy for lack of the verification checkmark. Well, these are all efforts to tighten the loose ends and eliminate creative spammers, but effectiveness remains to be seen, as spammers have already found ways to spoof these checkmarks.

Still, the latest blue-check verification system is high-tier and could reduce spam prevalence to a bigger percentage than previous measures. Inspired by Twitter (now X), the verification system focuses on full-fledged companies; individual users might not be shielded. Legitimate companies will have a blue checkmark alongside their names. However, the spoofed checkmarks seen in June demonstrate that maintaining security will require ongoing effort from Google.

The aim is not to completely eradicate spammers – that would be too ambitious. However, rolling out these operations gradually elevates user protection. The game keeps intensifying, so Gmail may need to remain vigilant to make its service safer.