Gmail has long offered a way to quickly unsubscribe from unwanted mass emails in its web app with a button right within the header. Just after this button underwent a design change to become more prominent, Google is finally giving that same option a prominent place in its Gmail Android app.

Like in the web app, the new unsubscribe button is positioned right at the top of emails in Gmail for Android. When tapped, it either asks you for confirmation in a popup dialog or it redirects you to the newsletter’s unsubscribe website. This depends on how the publisher implemented the unsubscribe option for their newsletter.

Using the three-dot overflow menu at the very right of the header, it’s still possible to mark an email as spam or phishing, though you should only use this when you’re sure that the message you’ve received is spam. Otherwise, you might teach your spam filter to send legitimate messages to the purgatory more often than you’d like.

In typical Google fashion, the unsubscribe button isn’t available for everyone just yet. Despite using a recent version of the app (2023.11.26) and the same Google account, we were able to see the Unsubscribe button on a Pixel 8 Pro while it wasn’t visible on an Honor phone. It’s likely that the button is rolling out as a server-side switch. If the button doesn’t show up for you just yet, you can use the old route: hit the top overflow menu in the app bar and tap the Unsubscribe option in it.

In December, Google already made Unsubscribe more visible in Gmail for the web. The option now features a blue font, making it instantly visible in the header. In the past, it was written in a smaller gray font, making it much harder to spot.

Google was first spotted working on this more prominent placement back in November 2023. Back then, app expert @AssembleDebug showed in a post on X what the button looks like and how it works. As the button is now rolling out in stable, the tipster spotted another potential tweak coming to Gmail for Android soon.

In another post on X, @AssembleDebug was able to activate hidden flags to enable a new Manage subscriptions section in the hamburger menu. It’s likely that this section is supposed to list all active email subscriptions, allowing you to quickly choose which of them you’d like to keep and which to get rid of.

While it has never been this prominent, the unsubscribe option has long been available on both Gmail for the web and for Android. The technological foundation for an unsubscribe button within email clients was actually laid all the way back in 1998 with syntax detailed in RFC 2369, and Gmail added the option more than a decade ago.