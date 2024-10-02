Key Takeaways Enhanced Summary Cards in Gmail offer a more intuitive design, new actionable buttons, and real-time updates to manage purchases, events, bills, and travel.

The upcoming "Happening soon" section in Gmail displays upcoming delivery details at the top of your inbox.

Enhanced Purchase Summary Cards are available today on Android and iOS; Event, Bill, and Travel cards are to be rolled out in the coming months.

Gmail is our go-to email management platform. Functionalities like the option to schedule emails, Google Chat and Google Meet integration, customizable swipe gestures, and the constant addition of new Gemini features make it hard to leave the platform in favor of a different inbox.

Additionally, Gmail's built-in Summary Cards, which first launched back in April 2020, help users keep track of important information found within emails, including travel confirmations, movie tickets, receipts, DoorDash orders, and a lot more.

Fast-forward by four years, Google is now enhancing the way Summary Cards look and function.

In a blog post published today, the Mountain View, California-based tech giant alluded that as email habits evolve, it's imperative for Gmail's tools to evolve too. The enhanced Summary Cards come as a result of evolving user needs.

The updated cards look different with a more intuitive design, offer actionable buttons, like adding an event to your calendar, paired with real-time updates to reflect changes. According to the tech giant, the updated cards will appear in four common email categories:

Purchases

Allows you to track packages, view order details, and other information about your purchase.

Events

Allows you to quickly find information about upcoming events, allowing you to manage them, add them to your calendar, and invite other people to the event.

Bills

Allows you to view and pay bills or set reminders for future payments.

Travel

Allows you to manage your reservations, find relevant travel details, and web check-in for flights.

'Happening soon' is happening soon

Source: Google

Action buttons, as mentioned above and seen in the image, include options to track your package, view order details, invite others to an event, getting directions to an event, setting reminders, managing travel bookings, and more. The updated Purchase Summary Cards are rolling out today on Android and iOS. Event, Bill, and Travel summary cards will roll out "in the coming months."

Elsewhere, Gmail has also introduced a new "Happening soon" section, which will show up on the top of your inbox. As the name suggests, the section will gather purchase information from within your inbox, and show Summary Cards for upcoming purchase deliveries, allowing you to gain quick glanceable information regarding when specific packages are expected to arrive. Google says the section will only show up when relevant — when the "delivery date of a purchase is two days away."

For multiple incoming deliveries, the section will show you a stack of Summary Cards. Google says the Happening soon section will roll out "in the coming months," with a subsequent update in the future will bring all four Summary Card categories (purchases, events, bills, travel) to the section.