Gmail offers 15GB of free storage for each new account, and that space fills up fast. It is shared across all Google services, whether it's Photos, Drive, or any Google Workspace apps you use. To get extra room in your Gmail storage, upgrade to a paid Google One storage plan or clean up existing files. We walk you through some digital cleaning tips to try when your Gmail storage is full. Try these tips on your desktop rather than a 5G Android phone or iPhone for an easier time managing files.

Delete large files from your Google account

The Gmail storage is shared by other Google apps. A large file saved on your Google Drive can block Gmail from receiving new emails. Instead of deleting hundreds of emails, delete a few large files from your Google Drive to free up space.

How to delete large files in Google Drive on your desktop

1. Open Google Drive on your desktop

2. Click Storage on the left side of the screen. Your files are listed from largest to smallest.

3. Select the large files you want to delete, then click the trash bin icon at the top to move the selected files to the Trash folder.

4. Open the Trash folder by clicking the trash bin icon on the left.

5. Click the Empty trash option at the top, then click Delete forever. All the files are deleted from your Google account.

How to delete large files in Google Drive on your phone

1. Open the Google Drive app on your phone.

2. Tap Files in the lower-right corner.

3. Tap Name near the My Drive tab at the top, then select Storage used. Your files are arranged from largest to smallest.

Close

4. Long press the file you want to delete.

5. Tap the trash bin icon at the top, then tap Move to trash.

Close

6. Tap the three stacked lines icon in the upper-left corner, then select Trash.

7. Tap Empty trash at the top to delete files from your Google account.

Close

Get rid of junk mail

Emails from retailers, mailing lists, and other automated lists can quickly take up storage space. Delete these promotional emails from your Gmail to free up some space. We show you how to do that using a shortcut on the desktop and a smartphone.

1. Open Gmail on your phone and desktop.

2. On the search bar at the top, search for unsubscribe. Google shows emails that were sent through automated mailing lists.

3. On a desktop, click the checkbox in the top bar to select all messages at once. To select all emails on your phone, long press one email and tap the Select all option that appears.

4. Move the emails to the trash by selecting the trash bin icon at the top.

5. Open the Trash folder in the Gmail sidebar. On your smartphone, tap the three stacked lines icon in the upper-left corner, then select Trash.

6. Select Empty trash now to remove emails from your Gmail storage.

Delete emails with large attachments

If your Gmail storage is full, large attachments are likely to blame. Emails with text don't take up much storage space, but those with large attachments such as documents, videos, or photos can quickly consume your 15GB of free storage.

Delete emails with large attachments using these steps:

1. Open Gmail on your phone or desktop.

2. Use the search bar at the top to search for size:5m. Gmail displays all emails that are 5MB or larger.

3. Select the emails you want to delete and move them to the trash by clicking the trash bin icon at the top.

4. Open the Trash folder in the Gmail sidebar. On your smartphone, tap the three stacked lines icon in the upper-left corner, then select Trash.

5. Select Empty trash now to remove emails from your Gmail storage.

Empty your Gmail spam folder

Google automatically moves emails it considers spam to the spam folder. These emails are deleted after 30 days. When you want to free up space instantly, clear out the spam folder.

1. Open Gmail on your phone or desktop.

2. On your desktop, click More and select Spam from the expanded menu. To open the spam folder on your phone, select the three stacked lines icon and tap Spam.

3. In your Spam folder, select Delete all spam messages now.

Related How to transfer emails from one Gmail account to another Effortlessly transfer emails between Gmail accounts with POP downloads and the forward feature

Delete photos and videos from Google Photos

Your Gmail storage works with Google Photos. Backing up photos and videos to Google Photos can eat up most of your free 15GB of storage. To free up space for Gmail, delete photos and videos from Google Photos. Be sure to download them to your device to keep them safe.

How to delete media from Google Photos on your desktop

1. Navigate to Google Photos on the web.

2. Click the gray checkmark icon in the upper-left corner of the photo or video you want to delete.

3. Click the trash icon in the upper-right corner, then select Move to trash.

4. Select the Trash icon on the left and click Empty trash in the upper-right corner.

5. Click Empty trash again.

How to delete media from Google Photos on your phone

1. Open the Google Photos app on your phone.

2. Long press to select the photo or video you want to delete.

3. Tap the trash can icon in the upper-right corner, then tap Allow.

Close

4. Tap the Library option in the lower-right corner.

5. Select Trash.

6. Tap the three dots icon in the upper-right corner, then select Empty trash.

Close

7. Tap Delete to remove the photos and videos from your Google account.

Never run out of Gmail storage

When your Gmail storage is full, use the tips above to free up space. If you don't want to pay for extra storage, delete some of your existing files to make room for new ones. Change these six settings on Gmail to improve your experience. While you're at it, learn how to unsubscribe from emails on Gmail in bulk.