Google shut down Inbox in 2019, and we still think about it every time we check our email. It had everything we wanted in an email service: automatic sorting, easy group swipes, and email snooze. Inbox was available on the web, so even the cheapest Chromebooks could use it. Then, one day, it was gone. Google brought some of those features over to Gmail, and while we still can't get over the loss of group swipes, we're glad the snooze function stuck around. Here's how you can snooze Gmail messages from both the Gmail app and the website.

We use an iPhone 13 Pro in this tutorial, but the process is the same on Android and iOS.

How to snooze messages in the Gmail app

Gmail's app interface is the same regardless of the phone you use. Swipe left or right, and your choices are "archive" and "archive" for some reason. You'll first set up your swipe options, and then you'll be off to snoozing nirvana. Here's how to set up your snooze swipe on the Gmail app.

Open Gmail (make sure you're signed in). Tap the hamburger menu in the upper-left corner. Scroll down and tap Settings. 2 Images Close Choose Inbox customizations. Tap Mail swipe actions. 2 Images Close Choose either Right swipe or Left swipe for your new snooze function. Select Snooze. Tap Done. 2 Images Close

To begin snoozing emails, follow these directions.

From the inbox, swipe the message in the direction you chose (either right or left). Choose the duration of the snooze from the popup. Enjoy the rest of your day. 2 Images Close

How to snooze Gmail messages on the web

The desktop version of Gmail is set up to snooze email, unlike the app. This makes it relatively straightforward to clear out your inbox and achieve Inbox Zero, even if those emails come back later. Here are two ways to snooze Gmail messages on the web.

Snooze messages from the Gmail inbox

If you're going to snooze a message, you're not going to read it right now. Google makes snoozing emails from the inbox easy without opening them first.

Click the box next to the message you want to snooze. Choose the clock icon from the options that appear above the message. Select the length of time to snooze this message. Enjoy your clean inbox.

Snooze messages after reading them

You can snooze a message after you've opened it if it's something you want to deal with at a later time. Here's how:

From the email you opened, click the clock icon on the top ribbon. Choose how long to snooze this email. Enjoy Inbox Zero.

Why snooze Gmail messages at all?

Snoozing emails didn't begin with Google Inbox, but it made it popular. Nearly every email provider has some form of snooze for inbox management. But it goes beyond simple laziness, although that is a valid reason to snooze your emails (no judgment).

Keeping track of important emails

Snoozing emails ensures important emails don't get lost. If your inbox is constantly filled, it is easier to sort through it by snoozing emails you need to act upon later. You can go through your inbox and snooze your work emails for one hour, your home emails until the evening, and family invites to shared calendar events until the weekend. Archive anything that's left, and you have an empty inbox.

Inbox to-do list

Another reason to snooze emails is to use your inbox as a to-do list. You can snooze your most actionable emails to pop up as reminders throughout your day. Do you have a pickleball game tomorrow evening? Schedule the email event reminder for tomorrow.

De-clutter your inbox

Achieving Inbox Zero is a great way to remain productive, but it can be hard when a lot of emails come your way every day. Gmail is one of the best email services for filtering spam, but it's not invulnerable. What about all those newsletters you swore you would read? Are you ever going to answer those calendar invites?

Gmail's snooze option makes a great triage system for your inbox. Schedule unwanted emails until there's a better time to go through and read or delete them all.

Snooze smarter, not harder

Snoozing your Gmail messages isn't all about powering through your inbox and getting rid of every email so that you don't have to see them. If you use Gmail's snooze function smartly, you can achieve a zen-like status of Inbox Zero while you get things done.