Our email inboxes serve as the command center for our professional and personal lives, but Gmail's insistence on showing us only 50 messages at a time can get tiring. It's time-consuming to click through each message and decide how best to triage it, only to learn that another 50 messages are waiting around the corner. Wouldn't it be fantastic to view them all with one glance? There is a way, whether on mobile or the cheapest Chromebooks. Here's how to see more than 50 messages in Gmail.

Why does Gmail show only 50 emails?

Gmail defaults to 50 messages per page for three reasons:

Performance: Gmail can load its web page faster and allow for a more responsive experience by limiting the number of messages. This is especially true for people with slower internet speeds.

Mobile experience: A whopping 92% of internet traffic comes from mobile devices around the world, and Gmail is one of the most popular email services in the world, with more than a billion users. That equals a lot of data Google's servers need to handle, and they have to do it in a mobile-friendly way. Limiting the inbox view to 50 messages at a time keeps everything running smoothly.

User experience: Most people probably don't receive more than a dozen emails per day in their Gmail. Businesses, professionals, and newsletter collectors are the most common exceptions to this rule, many of which are promotions. But the average consumer doesn't need an enormous feed packed with emails, which only brings anxiety as they remember their Outlook inbox back at the office, overflowing with a never-ending list of emails.

The good news is you can adjust your Gmail to show more than 50 messages at a time, and the process is straightforward.

How to adjust the number of Gmail messages per page

You can't change how many messages the Gmail app shows you on mobile. The most you can see on one page is 25 emails, and there are currently no workarounds for this. But it's a different story when you go to the Gmail website.

The website is our favorite way to access email. Everything is easy to manage here, including the settings to see more than 50 emails per page. You can easily adjust your email to see up to 100 messages at a time. Here's how.

Click the gear icon in the upper-right corner of your screen. Choose See all settings. Find Maximum page size (the third option in the list). Change the number to show 100 messages. Scroll to the bottom of the page and click Save changes.

Now, you can view up to 100 messages per page in your inbox.

This doesn't transfer over to the mobile app, which continues showing you a maximum of 25 messages.

Change the density view on mobile

Just because you can't change how many emails you see on mobile doesn't mean you can't change your experience. One way to help you better manage your inbox on mobile is to adjust the default density view.

The density of emails in your inbox affects how many messages you see at once. The default setting shows sender icons as well as icons for any attachments to each message. The result is a colorful inbox, but it pushes emails to the next page, and you could see less than the maximum 25 messages. Change the density to get rid of icons and show the full 25 messages in your inbox.

These instructions were made using an iPhone 13 Pro, but the steps are the same on Android and iOS.

From your Gmail app, tap the hamburger menu in the upper-left corner. Scroll to the bottom of the side menu and tap Settings. 2 Images Close Select Inbox customizations. Tap Conversation list density. 2 Images Close Choose Compact to view a maximum of 25 messages at a time and tap OK. Tap Done in the upper-right corner. 2 Images Close

Now, you'll notice a leaner and cleaner mobile inbox with your density changed.

Fewer clicks equal more productivity

Your Gmail inbox is yours to set up as you wish. Still, if you receive a lot of emails throughout your day, the default 50-message view may not be enough. Aside from creating a bunch of rules to help manage your email, you can allow more emails to show up on your screen. Google keeps it simple to view more than 50 emails in your Gmail inbox so that you can get on with your day.