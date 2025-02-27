Gmail is part of a free Google account, and its robust feature set makes it compelling. It’s available on your phone, computer, or the best tablets -- Android or otherwise. While the robust feature set is helpful, some useful features are buried within the settings and may be unknown. These are the settings I changed in Gmail to make it more useful and fun.

9 Change the theme

One fun feature of Gmail is the ability to change its appearance through themes. Themes range from solid colors to photos to drawings, and incorporate the colors of your background into the UI elements of Gmail. Themes help you make Gmail your own and make it exciting to log in each time.

To find these settings, open Gmail and select the Settings gear in the upper-right corner. Then, select See all settings > Themes > Set theme. You’ll find preset theme options from Google and the option to use your own photo by tapping My photos in the lower-left corner.

8 Use Smart Compose to write emails faster

Have you ever thought it was tedious to write the same phrase in your emails or been unsure how to finish a sentence in an email? Smart Compose can help. Smart Compose suggests additional words to help you finish your sentences using machine learning. It’s autocomplete, but for sentences instead of single words.

Close

There are two settings related to Smart Compose. Both can be found by selecting the Settings gear and going to See all settings > General. Scroll down to see a setting called Smart Compose and another called Smart Compose personalization. Smart Compose turns on the feature, and Smart Compose personalization notices how you write and tries to mimic it when suggesting. To turn them on, select the on toggle.

7 Change your inbox type

There are many ways to set up an inbox, and Gmail allows you to set up the one that works best for you. The inbox type dictates how emails appear when you open Gmail. For instance, the default inbox type shows emails chronologically from newest to oldest. The other options are important first, unread first, starred first, priority inbox, and multiple inboxes. Priority inbox and multiple inboxes are customizable to let you choose what is priority or the other inboxes you want to see.

Close

To change your inbox type, tap the Settings gear. Then scroll up until you see the Inbox type label, and select the option you prefer. I like using an important first inbox type and marking the emails I need to address as important so that I don’t lose them among everything else.

6 Add a reading pane

Some people find it easier to view their emails without clicking into them using a reading pane. A reading pane is a window that lets you read the contents of the email without making it your entire screen. Gmail allows you to select whether you’d like a reading pane and, if you do, whether you want it below or to the right of your email list.

Close

To modify your reading pane settings, select the Settings gear and scroll up until you see the Reading pane section of quick settings. Then, select the option that best suits you. I prefer not to use a reading pane so that I can see the entire email. Others like bouncing from email to email using the reading pane.

5 Use the undo send timer to unsend an email

My favorite feature that Gmail offers is the undo send timer. Undo send lets you recall an email after you’ve sent it to make changes or if you don’t want to send it. I have found this feature helpful in many situations. Sometimes, I’ve sent an email, noticed a typo or a better way to word something, and unsent it to fix the email. In other instances, I’ve sent an email and decided I shouldn’t send it, so I unsend it.

No matter what you use it for, change the undo send timer. By default, undo send is set at five seconds. Even if you think you won’t use the feature, change the timer to 30 seconds in case you need it. To do so, select the Settings gear and go to See all settings > General. Then, change the timer dropdown next to the Undo send option to 30 seconds.

Related How to unsend an email in Gmail To err is human, but Google wants you to be better

4 Get email reminders with nudges

We may forget to answer or follow up on an email when busy. That’s where nudges come in handy. Nudges send timely reminders to help you remember to answer an email or follow up on an email you did not receive a response. With the feature enabled, these nudges appear automatically at the top of your inbox.

Source: Google

To enable nudges, select the Settings gear, go to See all settings > General, and check the two boxes next to the Nudges section. If you want to receive nudges only for emails you need to reply to or follow up on, check that option. This feature has come in handy a few times when I forgot to respond to an important email, and Gmail nudged me to answer it.

3 Create custom keyboard shortcuts

A great feature of a productivity tool is custom keyboard shortcuts, which help you complete tasks quicker and without removing your hands from the keyboard. Gmail includes this feature to help you create your own workflow. You can customize a keyboard shortcut for almost every task you need to do in Gmail. I don’t use them, but I know folks who can do everything they need to do in Gmail without touching their mouse.

Custom keyboard shortcuts take a little effort to set up. First, select the Settings gear and go to See all settings > Advanced. On the Advanced screen, enable the Custom keyboard shortcuts option. Gmail reloads to your inbox. Go back to the Settings gear and select See all settings. You’ll see a new settings section for keyboard shortcuts where you can set a keyboard shortcut for different actions in Gmail.

Related How to supercharge Gmail with keyboard shortcuts Increase your email efficiency and spend less time in your inbox

2 Use different stars to set levels of importance

You can use starring to flag emails as important. It’s a great way to make what’s important stand out from the rest and makes it easy to filter important emails quickly. Gmail allows you to star emails and use different colored stars to prioritize or better organize important emails.