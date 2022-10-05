Scheduling an email in Gmail lets you send a time-sensitive email when you're not at your computer. Whether you're working with people in different time zones or want to get a headstart on your emails for the day, this feature helps you maintain your productivity alongside these tips to organize your inbox.

We show you how to schedule an email in Gmail on the desktop and the mobile app. This guide also helps you if you use Gmail on one of the best Chromebooks of 2024.

How to send an email in Gmail on the desktop

Whether you use Chrome on Windows, Safari on macOS, or Firefox, scheduling an email in Gmail from your desktop computer or laptop is the same. You can also follow these steps if you use a Chromebook.

Open Gmail. Click the Compose button in the upper-left corner of your screen. Craft your email. Click the arrow next to the Send button. Tap the Schedule send button. Select your desired time to send.

Your email is now scheduled to be sent.

You can schedule up to 100 emails at once.

How to view, cancel, or modify a scheduled email on the desktop

Gmail lets you check your scheduled emails, make a quick change, or cancel the email from one place.

Open Gmail. On the left, tap the Scheduled option. You'll see a list of your scheduled emails. Select an email to change it. Click the Cancel send button in the upper-right corner of your email.

If you want to cancel an email, it is now canceled. If you need to modify an email, make the changes and reschedule the email to be sent later.

How to schedule an email on Android or iOS

You may need to schedule an email when you're on the go. These steps are identical whether you use the Gmail app for Android or iOS.

Launch the Gmail app. Tap the Compose button in the lower-right corner. Write your email. Tap the three dots in the upper-right corner. Select Schedule send. Close Choose a time to send the email. Close

Scheduling an email in the Gmail app is as easy as on a computer.

How to view, cancel, or modify a scheduled email on Android or iOS

Checking and changing your scheduled emails is also possible on a phone, which is convenient if you're away from home.

Select Gmail from your list of apps. Tap the three lines at the top. Click Scheduled from the menu on the left. You'll see a list of your scheduled emails. Tap the email you want to change. Close Select the Cancel send button. Click the Go to Drafts button that pops up in the lower-right corner. Close Select the email you want to modify, make changes, and schedule it to send.

That's it. You can take care of any scheduled message with a few easy clicks.

Send emails on your schedule

Scheduling an email is the perfect way to avoid forgetting to send that crucial message. Gmail also has plenty of useful features that can make managing emails less of a chore.