Turn back the hands of time and undo any changes or accidental deletions to your contacts

Not so long ago, we used feature phones and stored our contacts on our SIM cards or directly on the phone—both of which had their downsides. Most SIM cards only allowed you to save 200 to 250 numbers, which you lost if someone stole the line. The phones had more storage capacities—reaching 500 contacts—but would require a messy copying process if you wanted to change your device.

Smartphones and Google have changed things for the better, with your Gmail account capable of storing endless numbers, which you can access on your phone's contact app. And everything syncs to the cloud, so you never have to worry about losing any numbers regardless of what happens to your physical phone or SIM.

The plus side is that if you delete a number for whatever reason or mistakenly wipe your contacts list, you can get everything back as long as it's within 30 days of the event. Read on to learn how to restore your deleted contacts on your top-of-the-line Android phone or PC.

You can only restore your contacts if you have a Google Account with contact syncing turned on. The feature is enabled by default, but if you manually turned it off, you should re-activate it.

Before now, you could only restore contacts through the web version of Google's contact app. That functionality has now been added to the mobile app. Here's how it works:

Launch the Google Contacts app on your Android phone. Click the profile icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. Select Contact app settings. 2 Images Close Tap the Undo changes option at the bottom of the list. You're asked to select an account if logged in with multiple Gmail accounts. Choose the Google account with the contacts you want to restore. 2 Images Close Select the restore duration; in other words, how far back you want Google to undo changes. The options include 10 minutes, 1 hour, one day, one week, and a custom duration of up to one month. Tap Confirm to finish the process. Close

Once done, check to see if your deleted contacts have been restored.

Restore deleted numbers on Android using the phone Settings app

Most Android phones come with the Google app. However, several of its features are baked into the phone's Settings and the restore contacts function is one of them. Here's how to use it:

Open your phone's Settings app. Navigate to and select Google. Choose Set up and restore. 2 Images Close Select Restore contacts. Tap Restore. You're asked to input your phone's password. 2 Images Close Enter your password and tap the blue Confirm button. Close

While the Android Contacts app can now restore saved data, the web app could always do so, and that hasn't changed. If you prefer a larger screen, here's how to restore your lost Gmail contacts from your browser:

Launch Google Contacts in your browser by visiting https://contacts.google.com/. Click the Settings (gear) icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. Select Undo changes. Choose a timeframe you'd like to restore from. You can select anywhere from 10 minutes to 30 days. Click Undo.

You'll see a message at the bottom of the screen saying your contacts list will be restored to how it was on the date you chose. However, any numbers you saved after that date will be deleted. So ensure you back up your current contacts before restoring older, deleted ones.

You can't recover contacts that have been deleted for more than 30 days. This is because deleted numbers are sent to the trash, which is deleted after one month. Similarly, directly emptying the trash before 30 days leaves you unable to restore the data.

Whatever method you use, it may take time for all your contacts to be restored. So give it a minute if you don't notice any changes immediately. Also, you don't have to worry about duplicate contacts, as Google only restores numbers missing from your saved contacts list. In addition, the restored data syncs to your Google Account and other connected devices.

There's still hope if you act fast

With Google Contacts, speed is everything. Success is pretty much guaranteed if you've logged in and backed up contacts to your Google account and if you start the recovery within a month. Otherwise, the reverse is the case. And if you forget your address or password and can't access your Google account, you might need to recover it.