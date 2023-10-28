Gmail is one of those communication apps that is useful but chaotic, with crowds of messages, reminders, and ads streaming onto your most efficient Android phone every day. The recipient doesn't have much default control over where these emails go, you're just given the means to view their locations. While it's handy to have these things sorted for you, it can be a little confounding, as a lack of organization increases the chances of missing or misplacing things. How many times have you been told to check your spam folder?

Gmail allows users to add, delete, name, and rename new and existing labels, and it's easier than you think. We keep our emails neat and optimized at AP, so here's our guide on renaming your labels in the Gmail app. Read on and get started on the Gmail app.

What is Gmail?

Gmail is Google's dedicated email service providing users with a standard email experience. Your messages arrive automatically in one of several categories (labels) which can be opened, browsed, and minimized manually on the PC version and in the Gmail app. While it doesn't reinvent the wheel, the app is stable and Gmail is reliable most of the time.

What are labels?

Labels are what Gmail calls email categories. Some are listed when the app is installed. Folders like inbox, sent, and spam are examples of labels. While not every menu title in Gmail can be changed, the labeled categories that can or do contain emails can be changed at will.

Creating a label in Gmail

While you can rename the labels you have, you may want to add new labels for sorting emails. New labels can only be created, edited, and deleted on the PC version of Gmail. Mobile users cannot access this feature even on the internet browser version of the app. However, the new labels can be used from mobile devices after they are created. Here's what to do:

Open the Gmail app on your PC device. Click the More option on the left side of the screen. On the next menu, click Create new label. Type the name you want for the label. When you're happy with the entered name, click Create. You now have a new Gmail label under that name.

Renaming a label in Gmail

Renaming labels in the Gmail app allows you to personalize your email interface, which can be a bit stuffy and overtly business-like. It's pretty easy to boot. Here's what to do:

Open the Gmail app on your PC device. Navigate to your new label on the left side of the screen. Hover your cursor over it and click the three dots that appear. This opens a drop-down menu. Click Edit. Insert the changes you want to make with the label name. When you are happy with the changes, click Save. You've renamed your Gmail label.

Adding a sub-label

The Gmail app also allows users to create nested and sub-labels, essentially a label that has more labels inside it, like a folder on a PC. This sounds more difficult than it is. Here's what to do:

Open the Gmail app on your PC device. Navigate to your new label on the left side of the screen. Hover your cursor over it and click the three dots that appear. This opens a drop-down menu. Click Add sub-label. Enter the new label that will be held within your current label. Click Create when you're done. This turns your original new label into a nested label, and the second new label is viewable beneath it.

Can you delete labels in Gmail?

Yes, although it's important to make sure you know what is still on the label when removing it. The process isn't supposed to delete the emails within the label upon removal, but move the emails out of the label and into another before deleting the label. Label removal is as easy as creation and renaming. Here's how to do it:

Open the Gmail app on your PC device. Navigate to your new label on the left side of the screen. Hover your cursor over it and click the three dots that appear. This opens a drop-down menu. Click Remove label. The label is now deleted.

How many labels can I have at once?

There is a limit of about 500, although it's probably not a great idea to overcomplicate your email interface too much. Multiple email accounts might be better if you need more reliable allocated spaces for certain correspondents.

Put some personality in your labels

While it doesn't affect the efficiency of your go-to Android tablet, editing the names of your Gmail labels can be handy for finding things faster or sorting things easier. Plus, it can be fun. Organization can be essential for large-scale and small business enterprises, keeping things accessible for the Android tablet crowd. So get editing and show off your quirks with your Gmail labels.