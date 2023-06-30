Google got around to applying dynamic theming to one of the last holdouts in its suite of first-party apps last week when it updated Gmail's icon in the notification shade. The small tweak meant that when you opened the notification shade on your phone, Gmail's icon was no longer red like before, making your unread emails stand out less among your unopened alerts. While dynamic theming gives an app's interface a more pleasing aesthetic, it didn't seem ideal in this case. As a result, a number of users voiced their displeasure with the change on Reddit, and Google has apparently walked back on the facelift and restored Gmail's vintage notification icon.

As spotted by 9to5Google, there's a new version of the app (v2023.06.11.x) that's rolling out now, bringing back the red Gmail icon in the notification panel. There's no official word on why the search giant rolled back dynamic theming for the app's notification icon, but a growing backlash may have prompted Google to make a U-turn.

As seen in the screenshot below, Gmail's icon now appears in red again when you pull down the notification shade. This makes it easier to spot important emails from friends or colleagues.

Some people may prefer the Material You-style icon because it matches their wallpaper, whereas others may prefer the old icon because it is more familiar and recognizable. Anyway, the red notification icon is available now as part of a Play Store update.