Summary Google is reportedly planning to add a prominent "Unsubscribe" button to make it easier to unsubscribe from unwanted promotional emails in Gmail on Android.

Gmail on desktop already has this feature since 2014, with an unsubscribe link shown next to the sender's email address, and Google seems to be implementing the same setup on mobile.

Google is also said to be bringing its handy predictive back gesture feature to Gmail after enabling it on Google Calendar by default in October.

Your Gmail inbox is a hot mess of important emails, bill alerts, newsletters you never read, and other spammy nonsense. And sometimes, those pesky marketing emails sneak in, either because you carelessly handed out your email address to some random website or because someone else decided to play matchmaker. Thankfully, there are easy ways to silence them all, especially if you're using Gmail on a desktop. On mobile, however, the unsubscribe process is a pain in the neck; you have to scroll down to the bottom of the email, squint at some tiny text, and hunt for the "Unsubscribe" link. But Google might actually make this process less of a hassle soon.

Google is apparently planning to make it easier to unsubscribe from unwanted promotional emails by adding a prominent "Unsubscribe" button right next to the sender's information. As eagle-eyed AssembleDebug on TheSpAndroid noticed, this feature is in the works for the latest versions of Gmail on Android, and it should make it a lot quicker and simpler to ditch those pesky promo emails that clog up your inbox.

Gmail on desktop already has this neat trick since 2014. When it spots an unsubscribe link in a message, it slaps its own unsubscribe link right at the top, hanging out next to the sender's email address. Simply click the "Unsubscribe" button, and you'll be free from those unwanted promo emails in no time.

On your phone, however, you'll need to tap the three-dot menu to find the unsubscribe option. If the sender is kind enough to provide an easy way to unsubscribe, you'll spot the "Unsubscribe" text right there on the menu. Alternatively, you'll have to embark on a scavenger hunt, searching for the tiny and sometimes fake-looking unsubscribe link that's usually buried at the bottom of the email. Either way, the process isn't exactly a walk in the park.

Close

According to AssembleDebug, this prominent "Unsubscribe" button will appear automatically on emails that you can unsubscribe from. Imagine the relief, especially with every shop and site on the planet constantly fishing for your email. That said, there's no official word yet on when this feature will roll out.

The latest discovery indicates that Google's seriously upping its game in the fight against spam and those pesky unwanted emails. Just a month ago, the company announced that it's making life simpler for us by requiring bulk senders to add a one-click opt-out button in Gmail.

Google's not just stopping at the Unsubscribe button—it also seems to be cooking up a new predictive back navigation feature. This capability doesn't require any special settings to enable, but it will only work on devices running Android 14, as per AssembleDebug on Telegram.

Google previously enabled predictive back gestures by default for certain transitions in Google Calendar, so you don't need to look for toggles in the system settings. It's reassuring to see that same handy feature making its way to Gmail.