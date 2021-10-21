From snoozing to helpful nudges, Gmail has quite a few little features that make that ever-growing pile of unread messages much easier to manage. The Workspace version of Gmail already tells you in advance when you’re sending an email to someone outside your organization. Building on that, Google is now adding a bunch of new features to the recipient field to help ensure your emails are going to the right people.

The most noticeable change you’re going to see in Gmail is that each of your recipients will now have an avatar to help you identify who they are with just a glance. If one of them is not from your organization, their name chips will be marked in yellow, while your first interaction with them will have a more prominent banner below the email box. Gmail is also getting smarter at recognizing email addresses with different domain names from your own organizations (like @google.com and @youtube.com, for example) so that they aren’t marked as external. The service is also making it easier for you to know if you’re trying to add a duplicate recipient, which should come in handy when tagging a large group of people and will also check addresses for proper formatting.

Besides these, Google is also adding a new right-click contextual menu that allows you to see a recipient's full name and email address, copy the information, or see their information card. From that same menu, you’ll be able to temporarily change their name to what you want other receivers to see, like their position in the company, which is really handy.

Google notes that these changes to the To, CC, and BCC fields may impact certain Chrome extensions designed around managing Gmail recipients. There’s no proper solution suggested for them or even how exactly this will impact them, so the developers may need to check that for themselves when the changes roll out to everyone.

As you can tell, most of these updates are intended for organizations, so personal Gmail account holders won’t be getting them. Some users with a Workspace account will already be seeing these additions, while the rollout should extend to all eligible users by early next month.

