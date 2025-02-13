Summary Google apps' icon color change highlighted how important icons are in menu navigation.

The Gmail app for Android is updated to include new icons and grouping of related options in the overflow menu.

The new Gmail overflow menus include iconography, grouping, and helpful additions like prominent red options for spam reporting.

Google wasn't appreciated on all fronts when all its services ditched legacy icon colors to share the four primary colors found in the company logo, just wrapped in different outlines. However, that move a few years ago highlights the importance icons play in helping us subconsciously select items from a list. Gmail has plenty of context menus hidden away, and they remain rather textual to this day. A new change might bring the app up to speed with other Google apps using menu iconography.

Google understands user interfaces well, and the company improved Chrome with icons included beside each item in the overflow menu. Although this is a minor change, paying careful attention to how you traverse menus might reveal that you inadvertently rely on icons more than on the textual descriptors. The Gmail app for Android is still full of such text-laden menus. While the hamburger menu/sidebar on the left has icons to assist, the overflow menu accessible using the dots in the upper right corner still doesn't.

Interestingly, 9to5Google reports the overflow menu for individual conversations is being overhauled (Via Android Authority). In addition to new icons for every menu item, the devs are moving things around and grouping related options using line separators between categories. For example, Move to Inbox is now the second item there, after Move to. The Snooze option that was in the second spot is now in fifth place, grouped with Add to Tasks, which used to be the penultimate option. The last option in the list, Report spam, is a new addition in red for easy identification.

The other overflow menu gets a new option too

More descriptive and intuitive

Old Gmail overflow menu (left); New menu with icons and grouping (right)

This overflow menu we described changes a little when you're attempting bulk actions for a selection of emails. Google has changed that too, with Snooze and Mute bundled together, while all the other options remain in the other group, followed by Report spam at the bottom.

The Gmail app also has a second overflow menu button beside the Reply option for individual emails in a thread. It has fewer options, and the devs haven't changed the sequence this time, but spam reporting has been added here as well.

While we aren't seeing it on the latest Play Store stable version on our devices here, 9to5Google says version 2025.01.25.721794537 distributed through the same channel packs these menu changes. We suspect it is rolling out slowly, and all Gmail users will see the aforementioned changes in a few days. Just ensure you force-close the app and restart it after the update.