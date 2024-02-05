Summary Gmail is rolling out a chat-style reply box, replacing the traditional Reply button, making it easier and quicker to respond to emails.

The redesign gives an instant messaging vibe, allowing users to pick their reply type and edit recipients, with a full keyboard popping up when the message bubble is tapped.

The new setup allows users to respond to emails without switching screens, simplifying the reply process and making it more efficient.

Responding to an email used to mean scrolling to the bottom, picking reply options, and typing a response (or using the emoji responses that were rolled out late last year). It's not a huge hassle, but it takes a few taps. If you've ever skipped a reply due to time constraints, a Gmail redesign for Android might be your solution. After a few months of testing, the chat-style reply box is now reaching more users.

First spotted by AssembleDebug on X (formerly Twitter), Gmail is swapping out the Reply button for a snazzy quick compose box, and it's hitting more users now. The fresh message box takes over the bottom spot in the email thread, waving goodbye to the old-school Reply, Reply All, and Forward buttons, as we reported in November.

As seen in the screenshot below, the buttons are out to give way to the new message box. The redesign gives off an instant messaging vibe, perfect for those who dig quick-reply setups. In the new interface, you can pick your reply type (reply, reply all, or forward) and edit recipients. There's also a tiny send button on the right of the bubble and a trusty paperclip button on the left for attaching files.

Close

Give the bubble a tap, and a full keyboard pops up for your typing pleasure. If you're feeling a bit cramped, just hit the expand button on the right, and your message compose window takes over the whole screen. Plus, as you start typing, these UI elements gracefully slide up, ensuring you have all the space you need for your messages.

Say goodbye to the 'Reply' button

Apart from making replies a breeze, this chat-style setup is a lifesaver for forgetful users who miss out on email responses. It trims down the reply process, letting you shoot back a response while you're still reading the email instead of glancing back and forth at the old UI's quoted email in the reply screen.

If you're feeling a bit nostalgic and want to return to the traditional interface, just give a tap to the arrow on the right side of the bubble. But with the wider rollout now in motion, the quick response UI is the new default.

Google is shaking things up with this update for Gmail on Android. It's not just a facelift; the service is basically reinventing how we deal with digital communication.