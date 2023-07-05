Gmail is one of the most popular email services out there, with more than 1.8 billion users across the world. Not surprisingly, it doesn’t take long for your inbox to overflow with spam, promotions, and unsolicited newsletters. While the email service comes with a multitude of tools, automation options, and filters to sift through the junk, no amount of sorting will stop unread emails from triggering your notification anxiety.

Whether you check your emails on a desktop PC, one of the best Chromebooks, or an Android phone, dealing with a horde of unread messages is overwhelming. The solution, however, is surprisingly simple. Just mark them all as read. Here’s how you can go about marking all emails as read efficiently.

Why even mark all emails as read?

If you don’t mind going the extra mile, you’re better off weeding out junk emails and organizing your inbox first. This is as simple as referring to our comprehensive guide on creating Gmail labels and using filters on overflowing inboxes to tackle the spam email menace.

Once you have separated the proverbial wheat from the chaff, you’re free to mark unimportant emails as read. This not only makes your inbox more manageable but it also makes email notifications useful again.

There are multiple ways to go about this task, depending on whether you prefer the mobile or desktop version of Gmail. Let’s start with the easiest, most efficient option.

How to mark all messages as read in Gmail on desktop

The desktop version of Gmail offers the easiest route to marking your emails as red. You can either do it from the search bar, which lets you mark all messages in your inbox as read, or with the Select All option, which lets you mark emails as read within a particular category or label.

Mark all emails as read via the search bar

Using this method, you can mark every email in your inbox as read in no time.

Sign in to your Gmail account from a web browser. Type label:inbox is:unread in the search bar found at the top of the Gmail user interface. Hit Enter, and all your unread messages will appear. Click on the drop-down arrow next to the checkbox in the upper-left corner of the page and click on All. Performing the last step brings up a prompt allowing you to Select all conversations that match this search. Click on that prompt to select all the messages in your inbox. The prompt appears as a link in a banner located at the top of the page. Click the three-dot menu located above your selected emails and click on the Mark as read option. Alternatively, you can select the Mark as read icon (that’s the symbol that looks like an open envelope) from the toolbar located at the top. This will mark all messages in your inbox as read.

Mark all emails as read with the Select All option

If you only want to mark emails as read within a category (like Primary, Promotions, or Social), or a particular label, you can simply use the Select All option.

Sign in to your Gmail account from a web browser. Click on the category or label where you want to mark your messages as read. Now, click on the drop-down arrow next to the checkbox in the upper-left corner of the page and click on All. If you want to select all the messages in your Promotions folder in Gmail, for example, click on Select all x conversations in Promotions, where x denotes the number of unread emails. This link appears within a banner located at the top of the page. Click the three-dot menu located above your selected emails and select the Mark as read option. This will mark all messages in the Promotions folder as read.

How to mark messages as read in the Gmail app on Android

Unlike the desktop version of Gmail, the Android app doesn’t let you mark all messages as read in one go. You have to select them one-by-one on the Gmail Android app. This is a tedious yet unavoidable process. So unless you have a penchant for Sisyphean tasks, we recommend attempting this on the desktop version of Gmail instead. But if all you have is a smartphone and plenty of time to kill, this is technically a viable option in the loosest sense of the term.

Although we've used an Android smartphone for this tutorial, the steps are the same for iPhone and iPad users.

Open the Gmail app on your Android phone or tablet. To select an email, tap on the sender’s profile image at the extreme left of the email. Repeat the same process to select multiple emails. Tap the Mark as read icon (it looks like an open envelope) that appears at the top of your emails. 2 Images Close This will mark all selected emails as read.

How to mark a message as unread

If you were planning on getting back to an email later but accidentally marked it as read, reverting it to the unread status is fairly easy. For obvious reasons, important emails are best marked as unread to prevent them from going unanswered.

This walkthrough features the desktop version of Gmail on a Windows PC, but the same steps can be used in the Gmail app for Android and iOS.

Sign in to your Gmail account. Open the email you want to mark as unread. Click on the three-dot menu on the toolbar and select Mark as unread. Alternatively, you can select the Mark as unread icon (the symbol that looks like an envelope) from the toolbar. This will bring you back to your message list and mark the email as unread.

Clear your inbox before your emails pile up

The task of organizing your inbox may seem daunting at first, but you can always start with baby steps. Marking your emails as read is the easiest way to keep notification anxiety at bay.

You might want to consider mass deleting your emails if your inbox is already out of control. And if that doesn’t appeal to your hoarding sensibilities, you can also choose between the best Gmail apps and tools to organize your inbox.