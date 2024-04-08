Gmail is accessible through browsers and Android and iOS apps, but logging in to your account can be confusing if you aren't familiar with a new system. Logging in to your Gmail account also makes accessing other Google apps on the same device easier, so you can sync your Gmail account with events in Calendar or files in Drive. This sign-in procedure happens during setup when you sign in on a new Google Pixel phone. Otherwise, you'll manually sign in on the app.

We show you how to sign in to your account on desktop and mobile devices. If you manage multiple Google accounts on the same device, change your default Google account rather than repeatedly signing in or out.

How to sign in to your Gmail account on any browser

This method works whether you use Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari, Edge, or another browser on mobile and desktop. Some browsers offer streamlined ways of signing in (for example, Chrome). This method is universal to all browsers. This how-to uses Microsoft Edge on desktop and mobile.

To start the sign-in process, open your browser and go to Gmail.com. When the sign-in page appears, enter the email or phone number associated with your Google account. This is identical to the login details you use for your Gmail account. Then, enter the password associated with your Google account.

Depending on your Google account settings, you may be prompted with a 2-Step Verification prompt. Follow the instructions to complete the sign-in process.

When signing in to your Gmail account from a new device, Google may ask you to set up a recovery email and a passkey. These steps are optional. You can skip them by clicking Not now.

Related 10 best web browsers on Android in 2024 There are a lot of browsers out there, but only a handful we actually recommend

How to sign in to your Gmail account from the mobile app

You can use this guide to sign in to your Gmail account from the mobile app whether you use the app on an Android device, iPhone, or iPad. While the app differs slightly between operating systems, the steps for signing in are identical.

When you set up a new Android phone, you're prompted to sign in or create a Google Account during setup. This is necessary for Google Play and other Google services. This automatically signs you in to Gmail if the app is preinstalled on your phone.

If you weren't automatically signed in to the Gmail app, manually sign in. Start by opening the Gmail app and tapping Add an email address at the bottom of your screen. Then, tap your profile picture in the upper-right corner of your screen and tap Add another account if you're signed in to another account.

Close

When the Set up email screen appears, select Google. To finish signing in, enter your Google account's email or phone number. Then, tap Next and enter your Google account's password.

Close

How to recover your Gmail account

If you can't remember the email, phone number, or password associated with your Google account or cannot complete the two-step verification, you need to recover your account.

If you forget your username or password, go to Google's account recovery page. This page walks you through the steps to recover your username or password. Head to this page if you can't complete the two-step verification, although it may take three to five business days for Google to confirm it's you in this situation.

If you still can't sign in to your account or have a sign-in issue unrelated to the above problems, follow Google's troubleshooting guide for sign-in problems.

Stay on top of your emails

Gmail is preinstalled on most Android phones, and creating a Google account automatically creates a Gmail account. However, it isn't perfect, so change these settings to improve Gmail after signing in.