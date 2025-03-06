Summary Gmail now syncs web signatures with mobile for new emails and replies for user convenience.

If a different signature is set in Gmail's Android app, it will override the web signature.

Thankfully, Gmail is not forcing email signatures like on iPhones.

Gmail on the web has supported signatures since forever. It’s a convenient way to include relevant contact information in your emails without manually adding it each time. For reasons best known to Google, though, your Gmail signature on the web did not carry over to mobile. You had to set a separate signature from Gmail's Android app. It seems Google finally realized this oversight and resolved it.

Android Police co-founder Artem Russakovskii first discovered this change and highlighted it in a post on X. As he states, Gmail on Android will now automatically use your web signature for replies and new emails. You can control Gmail's signature settings from Settings → See all settings → General → Signature on the web.

If you have set your signature to show up for new emails and/or replies, Gmail will automatically add them on the web and mobile. While Gmail can store multiple email signatures, you can't cycle through them on the mobile app.

However, there’s a catch. If you set a different signature from Gmail's Android app, it will use that instead. Currently, there seems to be no option to prevent Gmail from adding a signature to emails sent from mobile. Your only option is to remove your web signature to avoid this.

Alternatively, when you draft an email in Gmail on Android, it auto-populates the signature at the bottom. You can manually remove it before sending the mail if you wish to.

Time to check your email signature

Source: Google Play Store

If you create a signature in Gmail on the web now, it may take a few minutes to sync with your mobile. The change appears to be rolling out widely, as I tested it across multiple Gmail accounts, and the signature appeared on the linked Android device within minutes. As of now, it is unclear if this change will be limited to Gmail on Android or also make its way to Gmail's iPhone app.

On iPhones, Apple's Mail app automatically adds a "Sent from my iPhone" signature. Thankfully, Google is not taking such an annoying route and sneakily adding such a signature to emails that you send from Gmail on Android.