Summary Gmail now automatically uses your web signature on Android if you haven’t set a mobile-specific one.

The Android feature is still rolling out, but iOS users already have it.

Full rollout is expected by the end of April 2025 for everyone, including Workspace and personal Google account users.

It might feel like just a tiny detail, but your email signature actually pulls some weight. Whether you keep it short and sweet or drop in all your contact information, it saves you from retyping the same lines and helps you look a bit more polished while you're at it. Setting up a detailed signature is definitely easier on the desktop version of Gmail than on mobile. But if you haven’t set a mobile-specific signature, Gmail will now pull your web signature and use that instead.

Artem Russakovskii, co-founder of Android Police, was the first to spot the change and called it out in an early March post on X. Google has now made it official with a post on the Workspace blog. Now, Gmail on Android automatically uses your web signature for new emails and replies (via 9to5Google). If you want to tweak it, just hop on the web and go to Settings → See all settings → General → Signature.

This happens only if you haven't set up a mobile signature. Just like on desktop, it’ll carry over everything—images, logos, text formatting—exactly how it appears when you send emails from the web version.

Set any mobile signature to override the web one

If you’d rather not use your web signature on Android, you can set up a custom mobile signature like a simple "Sincerely" or just your name. Just go to Settings > [Your Email Address] > Mobile signature under the General section. On iOS, you’ll find it under Settings > Signature settings.

Source: Google Close

The Android version of this feature is rolling out through Rapid Release channels, with full availability expected in the next few weeks. On the other hand, iOS users already have it, as confirmed by Google’s official blog post. This update is available to all Google Workspace users, Workspace Individual subscribers, and personal Google account owners.

Beyond this change, the Workspace apps (previously called Workspace Extensions) for the Gemini app are now in open beta on both Android and iOS. This feature is available for those using Gemini with an enterprise or Workspace account.

Once activated, the Gemini app can link up with various apps like Gmail, Docs, Calendar, and Drive, giving you smarter, context-aware responses without switching between apps. Google plans to roll out this feature to everyone by the end of April 2025.