When an app has as broad an audience as Gmail does, there's bound to be some adjustments that just don't gel with the community at large. Usually, the controversy surrounding UI changes quiets down over time, but occasionally, just enough voices speak up to sway a decision. With its latest tweak to the compose button, it's returning to an older appearance for the first time in months.

Earlier this year, Google minimized the "Compose" option on the web version of Gmail, shrinking it down from a full-sized button into a single circular icon. It's a move that must've frustrated a lot of people, as starting next week, it's reverting back to the standard-sized button — and it's staying that way for good.

Google says its users found the older compose icon more "intuitive" than its pencil-laden replacement, and it's easy to see why. A big, bold, in-your-face button sticks out against a sea of unread emails and dozens of tabs. It's a lesson Google has learned before, too. Last summer, the company added a full-sized compose button to the Gmail app on Android, keeping the smaller FAB as an optional tool for those who wanted it.

It's a welcome change, and you won't have to wait too long to see it. Google says it's coming to Workspace and personal users on November 3rd, though it may take up to fifteen days to reach everyone. We're sure it's earned Sir Mix-a-Lot's approval.

