Summary Google's AI writing companion in Gmail, Help Me Write, aims to draft entire emails and provide suggestions to improve writing.

Google has now added Japanese and Korean language support to the feature, expanding its reach to eight languages.

Help Me Write is exclusive to Google One AI Premium subscribers and is accessible across various Google Workspace tiers, including Gemini Education and Enterprise add-ons.

AI, AI, AI. It's quite literally everywhere — including something you check at least a dozen times per day: your email inbox. Google added Smart Reply to Gmail in 2017 to help you save time by suggesting quick responses to messages. The company then took it a step further with Smart Compose, which gave you writing suggestions as you typed. But it didn't end there. In fact, it only got better.

At Google I/O 2023, held in May, the company announced the Help Me Write feature in Gmail, which you can think of as an AI writing companion built right into your inbox. Similar to how you'd use a chatbot like ChatGPT or Copilot, Help Me Write uses Google Gemini to draft entire emails or provide suggestions on how to polish, formalize, elaborate, or shorten what you've already written.