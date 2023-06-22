Google Calendar could be a real productivity powerhouse to manage your schedule if you use all its several handy features. But one tool that stands out is its external appointment scheduling, allowing others to reserve one of the available slots for meetings with you. Google is now integrating it directly into Gmail, making it even more convenient for your recipients. Plus, a lot more users are gaining access to this feature very soon.

In a bunch of announcements around its productivity suite, Google showcased how you can embed your available calendar slots within an email. This way, your clients and friends can simply select one of the open windows in your calendar from the email body itself, without needing to fiddle with the relatively complicated interface on Calendar. Expanding the scope of these external appointments further, Google has partnered with Stripe to allow your recipients to book paid slots on your calendar with just a few clicks.

But the best part is that you don’t have to be a Google Workspace subscriber anymore to access this appointment booking feature, as those with a personal Google account are getting it as well. This should come in handy for your dinner plans with your friends or family, while small businesses and freelancers who rely on a free Gmail account will also find it useful. Furthermore, you can unlock more features like unlimited booking pages and checking multiple calendars for availability with a paid Google One plan.

In addition to that, Google is bringing some enhancements to how you send customized bulk emails through your Workspace account. Besides automatically including your recipient's first and last names in the opening line, you can add more complications with a new Google Sheets integration. As shown in the example animation above, you can add the date the recipient became a member to further personalize their email.

All these feature additions have already started rolling out and may take a couple of weeks before reaching all eligible users. Aside from these convenience features coming to Calendar and Gmail, Google recently brought some big changes to how file sharing works across Docs, Sheets, and Slides, making it easier to manage document access requests from users on your Workspace.