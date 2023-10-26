Summary Gmail's new emoji picker allows users to choose skin tones and gender preferences, enhancing inclusivity and personal expression.

The revamped emoji picker is located at the bottom of the compose UI on desktop.

Google is also experimenting with emoji reactions for emails, which can add fun and personality to your inbox experience.

Emoji are everywhere, and once you have them, it's hard to get rid of them. You can find them in nearly all your favorite Android apps, from Facebook and WhatsApp to Telegram and Gmail, providing a way to add some personality to your messages. However, Gmail's emoji picker on the web has been behind the times given that the selection has been lacking in inclusivity. Google has finally fixed that with a revamped emoji picker that lets you better express yourself.

Google announced in a blog post that Gmail is getting a refreshed emoji picker that allows you to choose skin tones and gender preferences. For starters, the emoji picker is found on the text formatting bar at the bottom of the compose UI on desktop.

Prior to this update, when you wanted to add emoji to your email body, you couldn't choose a skin tone or gender for some emojis. There were workarounds to change your emoji's skin tone, though, but those methods didn't exactly prove convenient.

2 Images Close

Gmail's new emoji picker lets you show the true colors for your favorite emojis. It's turned on by default, so you can start expressing yourself more authentically right away. To choose your emoji preferences, just click the emoji icon in the compose window and select the arrow in the bottom right corner of the emoji you want to customize. Then, pick your skin tone or gender preference and your selection will be saved until you change it.

If you're still waiting for the updated emoji picker in Gmail, don't fret. It's currently rolling out to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google accounts, and it's expected to be available to everyone by the last week of November.

Google has been experimenting with a bunch of features for the email service, such as emoji reactions, so you can finally express your love, hate, or indifference to emails with a single tap. It's like how you react to social media posts, but for emails. Once you have access to emoji reactions, you'll see them at the bottom of each message. Click on it to choose your emoji from the menu, and send away.

You can touch and hold an existing reaction to see who added it, or tap to reuse a reaction someone else added. It's a simple way to add some fun and personality to your inbox. Who knows, maybe emoji reactions will even make Gmail a little bit more enjoyable to use.