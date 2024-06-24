Summary Gemini AI model is expanding its reach with a new summarization feature coming to Gmail for Android.

The new tool will summarize email threads into easy to read bullet points and is rolling out now.

Per usual, users should verify accuracy, as the results may not be perfect yet.

Gemini is a big deal for Google, so as you might expect, it's pushing its AI model really hard, trying to get into every product the brand offers. Of course, that also means that we're seeing Gemini make its way onto Android devices as well, not only as an Assistant, but also by way of extensions, giving apps the ability to interact with each other in order to provide a better experience.

As you can imagine, while it's still in its early stages, we're still getting some awesome conveniences, which means better productivity when it comes to using apps like Gmail with Gemini integration on Android. With that said, Google is now rolling out an ultra-convenient feature that will allow Gemini to summarize an email thread (via 9to5Google).

Gmail's getting super-charged with more Gemini features

Now, we've been hearing about this feature for some time now, with early reports giving us a glimpse of what to expect as far back as April. So, while this feature comes as no surprise, it's still a very welcome addition that will make reading huge email chains way more convenient. As far as how this will work, users will give Gemini access to their email, and what it will do is read through a chain and then create a summarized view that will give users all the highlights.

This is great if you're on the go and need to catch up quickly on what's going on. Now, just like with everything that AI touches, you'll want to make sure to check the work that's being spit out because there's always the chance that it's not 100% accurate. While using AI can be convenient, things aren't quite perfect yet, which means, it's always best to be vigilant when using such tools.

This feature is rolling out now for all mobile users, so those that want to experiment with it should see it on their devices within a couple of weeks at the most. If you have yet to use Gmail on mobile, we recommend giving it a try, as things have been changing quite rapidly over the past few months, bringing new features that can really make a huge difference.