Summary Google has been testing an updated account switcher menu that leverages the entirety of the screen.

This redesign is now rolling out gradually, beginning with the Gmail app for Android.

The new account switcher leaves a lot of vacant space on the screen, particularly in apps like Gmail that don't feature too many menu options.

Over the past several months, we've caught multiple glimpses of Google's revamped account switcher menu for some of its Android apps, including Google Keep. This updated menu incorporates the entirety of the screen, a big shift from the current menu that only takes up a fraction of the space. It looks like Google is ready to flip the switch for the updated account switcher, with the Gmail app being the first.

The folks at 9to5Google report the appearance of this brand-new account switcher menu in the Gmail app (v2024.11.24.x), though it's not widely available just yet. I couldn't get it to surface on my Android smartphone despite running the latest version of the app. You can sideload the latest version of the Gmail app from APKMirror and try your luck.

As we reported back in August, the new account switcher largely resembles its web counterpart, so it's not surprising that Google is taking this route. However, it will take some getting used to, especially since the current menu has been around for quite a while.

The new menu will gradually spread to more Google apps

Current account switcher in the Gmail app vs. The upcoming full-screen version

Gmail appears to be the only app that's seeing this updated account switcher at the moment, though we expect it to spread across other Google apps as well. It will be interesting to see how the full-screen account switcher will work with certain apps that contain several app-related options within the menu. The Google app, for instance, houses a bunch of additional options, including Settings, within the account switcher.

In the screenshot shared by 9to5Google, we can see that there's plenty of unutilized space towards the bottom half of the screen, which doesn't look great. Perhaps this menu will look a bit more populated in apps that have several other options inside the account switcher, such as the Play Store or Google apps.

In my opinion, the current menu with the overlay works best for smartphones as it can expand and contract depending on the options available in the menu. This flexibility will no longer exist when Google rolls out the full-screen account switcher across its other apps. Are you seeing the updated menu in the Gmail app yet?