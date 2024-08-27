Key Takeaways Gmail for Android is rolling out a new quick reply UI for easier email drafting and reference.

You can expand the new reply window for better text input and formatting options.

The new quick reply UI will rollout to Gmail for iOS later this year.

In recent months, Google has rolled out several Gemini-powered improvements to Gmail for Android. The AI chatbot can quickly summarize long email threads, draft replies, change the tone of your draft, and more. In November 2023, the company was spotted testing a new quick reply UI in Gmail for Android. A few months later, in February 2024, the flashy new UI got a wider rollout. Six months later, Google is officially launching the new quick reply interface for all Gmail for Android users.

As part of the UI revamp, Gmail will show the quick reply box below the email conversation. This should make it easier for you to draft your reply while referencing the content of the email. In the previous UI, Gmail for Android displayed Forward, Reply, and Reply all buttons below each email. Tapping any of the options opened a new text input window, making it difficult to go through and reference the original email thread.

When typing long emails in the new quick reply interface, you can expand the text input box to take over the entire screen. This will also provide you with access to more formatting options.

You can tap on the "Reply" chip in the text input window to select from the "Forward" or "Reply all" option.

Sadly, if you don't like the new reply window at the bottom of every email, there's not much you can do. Google does not provide an option to revert to the older layout.

New Gmail reply window is now rolling out for all

Google says the new reply window in Gmail for Android will roll out to Workspace account holders over the next couple of weeks. It's already live for personal Google accounts and Workspace Individual users. The new window is yet to go live on my personal Google accounts, but based on Google's release timeline, the change should go into effect sooner rather than later.

The new reply window will roll out for Gmail on iOS later this year.