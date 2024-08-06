Summary Google is continuing with its Gemini integration into Gmail.

Free Gmail users can now access Gemini in Gmail by tapping the star icon in the app to summarize emails, get reply suggestions, and more.

Gemini inside Gmail will also provide AI-powered search for a better experience.

Slowly but steadily, Google has been working on integrating Gemini into all its popular services. The company was spotted developing Gmail's free Gemini integration in May this year. A month later, Gemini-powered summarizations rolled out in Gmail, making it easy to go through huge email chains quickly. Now, it appears Google has started rolling out even deeper Gemini integration in Gmail, allowing you to use the AI chatbot to help draft emails, change its tone, and more.

Tipsters Moshe and Yash Agarwal report seeing the Gemini button in the top-right corner of the Gmail app next to their profile icon. Tapping on it brings up the AI chatbot, which you can then ask to display your unread emails from today, last week, etc.

It is also possible to access Gemini from inside emails by tapping the star icon next to the Archive button. You can ask it to summarize long conversations and suggest replies. The chatbot will provide suggestions for replying in multiple styles, and you are free to select the ones you like.

With Gemini integration in Gmail, the AI chatbot can scan your inbox and surface relevant emails. You can ask the chatbot to display emails from a specific sender over a specific time period as well. However, the results won't show up inside the chatbot window itself. Instead, they will appear in Gmail search.

You apparently can't ask Gemini to perform complex actions either, like applying a label to multiple emails. Similar restrictions apply when using Gemini on the web.

Close

This Gemini integration is seemingly a slow server-side rollout from Google for free Gmail account holders. Despite running the latest beta builds of the Gmail and Google app for Android, the feature has yet to go live for me across multiple Google accounts. So, it may take a while for the feature to show up in the Gmail app on your phone as well.

Gemini will come to more Google services

Gmail is just one of the many services where Google has worked on integrating Gemini. The company showcased Gemini-supercharged search in Google Photos at I/O 24, powering a cool new "Ask Photos" feature that can change how you search through pictures in your photo library.

We could hear more about Google's efforts to integrate Gemini more deeply across its services at its upcoming Made by Google event on August 13th.

Thanks: Moshe, Yash Agarwal!