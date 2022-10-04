Here's how to find that email you never thought you'd need again

Gmail is one of the most popular email platforms in the world, whether you're using it on a PC, spiffy new Chromebook, tablet, or phone. It's hyper-customizable and quick to add new and innovative features for its users. This was true back when Gmail was released in 2007, with its groundbreaking ability to archive emails online. At the time, Gmail provided users with more storage space than its competitors, allowing this feature to provide a new way for users to manage their inboxes.

How Gmail used to archive emails

Initially, when users archived an email in Gmail, it no longer appeared in their inboxes. Instead of deleting the message, Gmail moved it to an archive folder. Users could open the archive folder to find retrieve old emails.

For those hoping to browse their archived emails, the archive label no longer appears in Gmail's list of labels. This label was the easiest way to browse archived emails, so its removal forced users to use the search bar to hunt down anything that wasn't in their inbox.

It's still possible to browse all of your archived emails without having to search for each one individually.

How Google archives emails today

Even though archived emails don't show up in your inbox, and you can no longer find them through the archive label, they still show up when you search for them. Any archived email that contains a search term automatically shows up alongside the unarchived emails.

What's more, you can hunt down archived emails using Gmail's search operators.

Gmail's search bar is a marvel when it comes to advanced search operators. It lets you search by sender, recipient, date, label, category, attachment, and more. There's no shortage of operator combinations that will return all your archived emails and nothing else. However, there's a simpler way to do it. Even though you can't see the Archive label, it still exists. To find it, enter the following text into Gmail's search bar:

in:archive

Type that in, run the search, and you'll see all your archived emails.

Basic search filters

If you're looking for a specific email rather than a list of every email you've archived, take full advantage of Google's search capabilities. Clicking the filter icon next to the search bar lets you use the following useful search filters:

From : Find emails from specific senders. It accepts both their name and their email address.

: Find emails from specific senders. It accepts both their name and their email address. To : Find emails by recipient (most useful when searching for emails you sent yourself).

: Find emails by recipient (most useful when searching for emails you sent yourself). Subject : Search for words within the subject line, rather than across the entire email.

: Search for words within the subject line, rather than across the entire email. Has the Words : Search for words that you know are in the email.

: Search for words that you know are in the email. Doesn't have : Remove emails from the search results that contain specified words.

: Remove emails from the search results that contain specified words. Size : Choose how large (or small) of an email you're searching for.

: Choose how large (or small) of an email you're searching for. Date within : Choose the date range that the email was sent or received.

: Choose the date range that the email was sent or received. Search : A drop-down box where you choose the inbox, outbox, or folder to search.

: A drop-down box where you choose the inbox, outbox, or folder to search. Has attachment : Check this box if you know that the email you're searching for has an attachment.

: Check this box if you know that the email you're searching for has an attachment. Don't include chats: Remove all chat logs from the search results.

More Gmail Search Options

The above list only scratches the surface of the search options available in Gmail. If you're having a hard time finding an email you're looking for, and you're hoping that a more-detailed search will help you hunt it down, check out our ultimate guide to Gmail's advanced search filters.