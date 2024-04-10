Whether it's a work update, a personal invitation, or an announcement, you'll want to send a group email. Entering every contact's email is time-consuming, and you might forget someone. To save time and errors, create an email group that includes multiple recipients. The process is straightforward, and you can do this through your go-to Chromebook, laptop, or mobile browser on your smartphone.

To add contacts to an email group in Gmail, start by opening Google Contacts. Next, go to the left pane and select the + icon beside Labels. When the Create label dialog box appears, name the label and select Save.

Now that you have a new label, select the contacts you want to include in the group. Then, go to the toolbar, choose the Manage labels icon, and add your contacts to that label.

You can now navigate to your Gmail account and compose an email like usual. Instead of entering each contact's email address, enter the label name to send the email to all group members.

You can create a label on your phone. The steps are the same, but you'll use your mobile browser to view your Google contacts and create a label.

How to remove members from a Gmail group

You might need to review the labels you created and remove contacts to keep your email communication private.

To remove contacts from Gmail labels, go to Google Contacts and select the label from which you want to remove contacts. Then, select all the contacts you want to remove. After selecting all the contacts, go to the toolbar, select the three vertical dots, and click Remove from label. The contacts you remove remain in your Gmail contact list but aren't part of the label until you re-add them.

Why create email groups in Gmail?

Creating email groups for your Gmail account allows you to send the right email to the right people without entering every individual's email address. It can be tiresome if you routinely send bulk emails. This feature is useful for sending emails to the same group of people, whether friends, family, or co-workers.

If you want to send a group email but don't want to receive replies from your recipients, create a label following the above-mentioned steps, but enter the label name in the Bcc field when composing your email. This way, your email appears personal, and you save time by not entering every person's email address. You'll also avoid an inbox that's clogged with unwanted replies.

Don't let your email weigh you down

While this is an easy way to send group communication, your contacts and the businesses you interact with can add your email address to labels the same way. To keep your inbox free of such communication, unsubscribe from these emails on Gmail.