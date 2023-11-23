Gmail is one of the most popular email services, which is used by billions across the world. Creating an account on Gmail is a cakewalk, and using the email service is also super easy. You can install the Gmail app on your shiny new Android smartphone or your Apple device and keep a check on your emails. However, you must use a web browser to access Gmail on desktops.

Having a dedicated Gmail app on your Windows or Mac PC makes it convenient to manage your emails efficiently. While the official app doesn't seem imminent, this guide shows you how to create a Gmail desktop app on a Mac or a Windows PC. Let's check out the steps.

How to get a Gmail desktop app on a Mac or a Windows PC

Since there isn't a Gmail desktop for Mac or Windows, you'll follow a few steps to create the Gmail desktop app. You can access your Gmail account using a third-party app, but the experience of using a dedicated app is different.

We use different browsers that are available for Mac and Windows to create a Gmail desktop app.

Create a Gmail desktop app using Microsoft Edge (Windows)

Here are the steps to get a Gmail desktop app using the Microsoft Edge web browser on Windows PCs:

Launch the Microsoft Edge browser and go to the Gmail website. Login with your Gmail account. Click the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner of the browser to access the browser menu. Select Apps and then click Install this site as an app. You are asked if you want to change the name of the app or change the app icon. When everything is set, tap Install. The created Gmail desktop app opens and shows you different options. You can pin the app to the taskbar, pin the app to the Start menu, create a desktop shortcut, or auto-start the app on device login. You also get a prompt asking whether you want to receive notifications from the Gmail desktop app. After selecting the necessary options, your Gmail desktop app is ready to use.

Create a Gmail desktop app using Google Chrome (Windows & Mac)

You can also use the popular Google Chrome web browser on your Mac or Windows PC to create a desktop app for Gmail. Here are the steps that you'll follow:

Launch the Google Chrome browser and visit the Gmail website. Log in with your credentials. Click the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner of the browser, select Save and share, and then click Create a shortcut. You are asked if you want to rename the shortcut. After everything is set, click Create. A Gmail desktop shortcut appears on your home screen. Open it to launch Gmail in the Google Chrome browser.

Create a Gmail desktop app using Safari (Mac)

Creating the Gmail desktop app using the Safari browser on Mac PCs is straightforward. Here are the steps:

Open the Safari browser on your Mac PC. Visit the Gmail website and log in with your account. Click the File option in the Menu bar, and then click Add to Dock. Alternatively, click the Share button on the Safari toolbar and select the Add to Dock option.

The above methods use a web browser to create a Gmail desktop app. However, you get more options to customize the desktop app on the Microsoft Edge browser. Whichever browser you choose, after completion, you can experience Gmail as a desktop app.

How to uninstall the Gmail desktop app

If you don't want to keep the Gmail desktop app on your computer, uninstall it from your computer. The uninstallation process is similar to other apps since the app behaves like a regular desktop app.

On Windows 11, open the Start menu, search for Gmail, and select the Uninstall option from the list of options. The desktop app is removed from your PC.

On Mac, click and hold the app icon until the app icon starts jiggling. Select Delete to confirm its removal.

Bring Gmail to your desktop

With the desktop app, you have easy access to your Gmail account. If you want to take your Gmail skills to the next level, check out the Gmail keyboard shortcuts that will help you manage and use Gmail efficiently.

Managing your Gmail inbox is a tricky task. To simplify it, we have a list of the best tools you can use with Gmail to get things under control.