Summary Subscribing to services can lead to email overload, but Gmail has a new feature in the pipeline that could make managing subscriptions easier.

Gmail's upcoming feature, Manage Subscriptions, will offer more control over emails from senders thanks to customizable filters.

Stay updated with Gmail to access new features like Manage Subscriptions and make email management more efficient.

Subscribing to services that interest you is a great way to get the information you need. But those subscriptions can get out of hand, and you may find yourself in need of instructions on how to unsubscribe from emails on Gmail in bulk. Thanks to the unsubscribe button Gmail added to those types of emails, getting rid of one or a few subscriptions is now more accessible. But there's still room for improvement.

Related Gmail's unsubscribe button is rolling out on Android Getting rid of unwanted newsletters is now a two-tap operation in many cases

Thanks to a new feature on the horizon from Gmail, managing your subscriptions could soon get a lot easier. It appears Google is preparing a new option called Manage subscriptions that will make it easier to have more control over them. PiunikaWeb mentions that latent code for the new option has been around since January, but that more information was needed to understand what the upcoming feature could do (via AssembleDebug).

A more mature version of the feature was discovered in version 2024.04.07.622678535, which allowed AssembleDebug to activate the subscription managing tool via hidden flags. The option is on the sidebar, accessible by tapping the hamburger menu at the top left of the app, and when you open it, you should see a new page with the word Subscriptions at the top. Strings of code offer more insight into how the new feature will work when it's up and running, allowing you to see who you get the most emails from.

Close

Source: PiunikaWeb

How the new feature will work

Judging by strings of code seen in the Gmail APK, the filters will be based on the number of emails you get from a sender, ranging from fewer than ten to between 10 and 20 or more than 20 per quarter. Unsubscribing will be easier since you'll see the company logo alongside an unsubscribe button. A thread on Reddit indicates that select users have seen a popup in the app asking them to try the new feature — but when pressed, it only leads them to a blank page with an endless spinner. This seems to indicate the feature's rollout is near, and that a server-side switch will activate it whenever Gmail is ready to debut the tool.

Source: PiunikaWeb

While you still have to wait to use this feature, there are other things you can do on Gmail right now, such as change your email address. However, until Google announces the feature, keep your apps updated so you can see the new options as soon as possible.