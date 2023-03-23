With all the hype surrounding ChatGPT and other generative AI tools, Google is finally starting to add long-teased powerful tools to some of its core applications. Last week, the company announced that it would bring generative AI experiences to Workspace, adding powerful features like the ability to draft messages and texts in Google Docs and Gmail. The company said that it would start testing these features with “trusted testers” this year, and it looks like Google is already adding the required building blocks to its Gmail Android app. Code has surfaced for new interface elements related to generative AI prompts.

Gmail’s latest version, 2023.03.05.515729449, exhibits code that adds a Help me write button to the email composer. 9to5Google was able to activate the UI element, and shared images of what it looks like using it. When tapping the button, a text entry field appears at the bottom of the screen, with a string in it asking you to “Tell Gmail what to write for you.” Fine print below the entry field notes that you should “Keep writing to create a preview.” In the current state of the software, it’s possible to add text to this box, but it looks like there are still missing server hooks. No matter what you type in, you won’t get a preview or a result generated.

3 Images

Close

9to5Google also claims to have spotted a Refine my message option, though the publication hasn’t added any screenshots. This functionality would allow you to improve the writing in your email or clarify it if you think what you wrote is hard to understand. When the AI is done with the text, you will either be able to insert what it generated or get another draft by tapping a View another option. It will also be possible to give a positive or negative rating for the generated text using thumbs up and down buttons.

Google appears to be moving increasingly fast when it comes to AI, and Gmail isn’t the only place where under-development AI features were spotted. Code in Google Messages also suggests that the company is working on AI-generated responses. It’s unclear how well these tools will end up working, though, as none of them are properly accessible yet, apart from their UI. If you’d like to give generative AI a try yourself right now, you can sign up for the Google Bard test run.