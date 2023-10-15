Most of us turn to emails for work, business, tracking online purchases, and keeping in touch with friends and family. Gmail lets us do all of the above and more, whether you access it from a desktop PC, an Android phone, an iPhone, or a budget Chromebook.

By default, your email provider's time zone is based on your device settings. However, this can become an issue if you work with colleagues in different time zones, and things can get confusing when emails are sent and received at odd hours. Even worse, this could lead to missed deadlines and embarrassing mix-ups.

In this guide, we walk you through the process of changing your Gmail time zone so that you have full control over your emails.

Before changing your Gmail time zone, make sure your device's time zone is correct.

How to change the Gmail time zone on the desktop

There could be various reasons why your Gmail account is set to the wrong time zone. Maybe you accidentally chose the wrong time zone while setting up your Gmail account for the first time, or you might be traveling to a new country and forget to change your time zone settings. You can easily adjust the time zone to prevent issues in the future.

Changes to your Gmail time zone are done from the Calendar app, which can be accessed via Gmail. Here's how to change your Gmail time zone on the desktop:

Log in to your Gmail account from a web browser. In the upper-right corner, click the dot grid icon and select Calendar. Click the cog icon in the upper-right corner. Select Settings from the drop-down menu. Under the General section, navigate to Time zone. Select Primary time zone. Choose the correct time zone from the drop-down menu. Select the checkbox Ask to update my primary time zone to current location to update your time zone according to your current location.

We use an Android smartphone for the screenshots below. The steps are the same for iOS users.

How to change the Gmail time zone on the app

You can also change your Gmail time zone from the app. Here's how to do it:

Sign in to the Gmail app and tap the hamburger menu in the upper-left corner. Select Calendar. In the Calendar app, tap the hamburger menu in the upper-left corner and tap Settings. 2 Images Close Select General. Close Toggle off Use device time zone. Tap Time zone. Enter your primary time zone. 2 Images Close

Speed up your inbox-related tasks

Whether you work with a team in a different time zone or constantly travel across the world, adjusting your Gmail time zone helps you prevent communication issues. And if you want to boost your email efficiency, Gmail has various keyboard shortcuts to help manage your inbox.