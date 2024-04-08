SmartA good email address combines your first and last names. You can separate each component with a period for better readability.

Gmail is the go-to email client for many because of its seamless integration with other Google apps, simplicity, and rich features. You can use it on most devices, including Android phones, tablets, iPhones, laptops, and desktop PCs.

You might not like your email address if you have an old Gmail account. Creating a new account can be a hassle if you use the old one to receive emails from your bank, insurance, school, work, or subscriptions. Google usually doesn't let you change your address, but there are ways to work around this restriction. This guide shows how to check if you can modify your Gmail address without making a new one. It also lists a few workarounds.

What's the difference between a Google account username and a display name?

Your Google account username is the part of your Gmail address before @gmail.com. You can verify your email username and display name by hovering your mouse over the profile icon in the upper-right corner. Your display name is at the top, and the email address is at the bottom. You can view all emails linked to your username in the Email section of your Google Account.

How to select a new Gmail address

You might feel nostalgic about your old Gmail address, but iluvpuppies1999@gmail.com isn't suitable for work. Avoid including nicknames in your username since it looks unprofessional. Adding your job title isn't a good idea, as it will change over the years. Also, don't add long strings of numbers to your email address. They could cause spam filters to send your email to the recipient's junk folder.

How to change the address from your Google account

Google states that you could change your username in some instances. However, the chances that it will let you do so are low. According to Google, the following method might work for accounts that don't end in @gmail.com. We list the steps to verify if you can change your email address from your Google account. Follow the rest of the instructions if you have this option.

Changing your Gmail address from the desktop

1. Log in to your Google Account.

2. Select Personal info from the left navigation panel.

3. Scroll to the Contact Info section.

4. Select your email address.

5. Click Google Account email. If you can't open this setting, Google won't let you change your email address.

6. Click the edit icon next to your email address.

7. Enter your new email address and follow the instructions on the screen.

8. You'll get an email with a verification link to confirm the new address.

Contact your admin for help if you use a Google account through your work or school.

Changing your Gmail address from the Android or iOS mobile apps

The following steps work on Android and iOS. We use an Android phone for our tutorial, but iPhone users can follow along.

1. Launch the Gmail app.

2. Tap your profile icon in the upper-right corner.

3. Tap Google Account.

4.Select Personal info.

5. Select Email under Contact info.

6. Tap Google Account email. If it doesn't open, you can't change your email address.

7. Tap the edit icon beside your email address and add a new address.

8. Follow the on-screen instructions.

How to make minor changes to your Gmail address

If Google won't let you change your address, you can tweak your username to mix things up.

Add or remove dots in your Gmail address

Google doesn't recognize dots in your username, meaning you can add or remove dots to your email address. For instance, ab.cde@gmail.com is the same as abc.d.e@gmail.com.

However, dots matter if you use Gmail through school or work. You can't add dots after the @ sign.

Add a plus sign at the end of your username

You can create a temporary alias by adding a plus sign and a label. For example, if your email address is abc@gmail.com, create addresses like abc+newsletter@gmail.com, abc+ads@gmail.com, and abc+updates@gmail.com. Add a filter to manage your messages.

The following methods don't work on the Gmail Android and iOS apps. You need a desktop browser to make the changes.

How to add an existing email as an alias

You can set up a secondary Gmail address as an alias. Switch between either address while sending emails.

1. Log in to your primary Gmail account.

2. Click the gear icon and select See all settings.

3. Go to the Accounts and Import tab and click Add another email address.

4. Enter your secondary email address.

5. Select the Treat as alias option and click Next step.

6. You'll get a verification email on your secondary account. Sign in to the account and click the confirmation link.

7. When you send an email, click the drop-down menu in the From field and select the address you want the receiver to view.

