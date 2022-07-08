Google has confirmed it’s aware of a problem where Gmail is forcing a banner notification on particular users, and it says a fix is in the works for anyone experiencing the issue. Starting on Thursday, July 7, some users reported that their emails were given an incorrect notification that asked if they wanted to continue receiving messages from senders.

The message reads, “Do you want to continue receiving messages from this sender? Please give us feedback about this message. We won’t ask you about this sender again, although you can always unsubscribe or mark it as spam in the future.” No matter the user’s response, the banner continued on future emails. Those experiencing the issue say it has been included in all emails from various senders.

Google acknowledged this bug and confirmed the engineering team had stopped the issue from happening for future emails. That means you shouldn’t experience this in any future messages. That hasn’t fixed the problem for emails affected users have already received, though, and Google has said it’s working on a fix for those. We expect an update from Google at 12PM PT / 3PM EST on Friday, July 8, to see if the problem has been resolved.

Google hasn’t shared how widespread the issue is, and we haven’t seen it impact anyone on the Android Police team across multiple accounts. We know it is affecting both Gmail and Enterprise customers, but it may not be a widespread issue. Nevertheless, if this bug impacts you, it’s an annoying notification, and we hope Google can fix it sooner rather than later.