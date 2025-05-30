Summary Gmail is automating Gemini's email summarization feature on Android and iOS for Google Workspace users, making it easier to quickly understand long email threads and those with multiple replies.

Instead of manually tapping "Summarize this email," eligible emails will now automatically display a summary card within the email content, which dynamically updates with new replies.

This new feature, currently available for English emails, is rolling out now to various Google Workspace and Google One AI Premium subscribers, with full visibility expected within 15 days.

Google is injecting more of its AI smarts into Gmail, essentially automating one of Gemini's key features.

For reference, Gmail, which holds the second largest email client market share, gained a trove of AI features with the introduction 'Gemini in the side panel' in June last year. This includes the likes of email summarization, email response suggestions, draft assistance, the option to ask Gemini questions about and find specific information from emails within your inbox, and more.