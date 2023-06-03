Almost every Android phone comes with the Gmail app preinstalled. Google's default email client has millions of users, and it continues to gain new and attractive functions with each update. During last month's I/O 2023, the company revealed the upcoming Help me write feature would use AI capabilities to draft an entire email. Google is now announcing another addition to the app, significantly improving search results with machine learning models.

The most relevant search results are listed under a section called Top results after this update. The rest of them will be listed beneath All results in mail, with these being filtered based on recency, according to the Workspace Blog. Google says this would let people find what they're looking for "with less effort."

Expanding on the methodology a little bit, the company said (via 9to5Google) its machine learning models will take into account the search term itself, in addition to the most recent emails and "other relevant factors" to pull up the results best suited for the user.

The functionality has just begun rolling out this Friday, so it could take a couple of weeks before making it to all Workspace or personal Google account holders. Luckily, there are no toggles to enable this feature, meaning it will be automatically enabled when it reaches your device.

Gmail can already do some pretty cool things, like letting you filter results based on the type of attachments, date, labels, and so on. But this should make searching less cumbersome, especially if you have a lot of emails bearing the same or similar keywords.

The Gmail app made the news earlier this week as scammers have seemingly found a way to misuse its blue checkmark verification system. While Google initially closed a bug report submitted by cybersecurity engineer Chris Plummer, subsequent online pushback seems to have forced the search giant to rethink its position.