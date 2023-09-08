Summary Gmail's Android app could soon get a Select all button, making it easier to perform bulk actions like archiving or marking emails as read.

The Select all functionality will initially highlight the first 50 emails in your inbox, but tapping again allows you to select more.

Despite the limitation of only fetching 50 emails at a time, the addition of Select all will simplify managing large volumes of emails efficiently.

Gmail's Android app offers almost all the functionality as the web version. You have support for multiple inboxes, the ability to snooze or mute an email thread, assign a label, and more. But there's one major drawback of the app. While selecting all emails on Gmail on the web is easy, the mobile app lacks such functionality. So, if you want to archive or mark all emails on the current page as read, you must manually select them. It appears Google is finally working on adding a Select all functionality to Gmail's Android app.

Leaker @AssembleDebug spotted the Select all button in the latest Gmail 2023.08.20.561750975.Release. The option will appear as soon as you tap one email in the app. After that, you can archive, snooze, mute, mark the emails as read/unread, and more.

Gmail limits the number of emails fetched from its servers to 50 per request. So tapping Select all will highlight the first 50 emails in your inbox. You can tap the button again to select another 50 conversations. Once Gmail has cached the emails locally, tapping Select all will highlight all of them, even if that number is above 50. Pressing the Deselect all button will clear all 100+ highlighted emails.

Despite this limitation, the addition of a Select all option in Gmail's mobile app will make bulk actions a lot easier, especially if you receive hundreds of emails every day.

There's no clarity on when the new Select all option will go live in Gmail. But it is at least a promising sign to see Google working on adding the button to Gmail's mobile app after all these years, and hopefully, it should roll out sooner than later. And if you can't wait, consider switching to one of the best email apps for Android until then.